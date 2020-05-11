April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday May 10, 2020, p. a11

Ricardo Triviño, the Mexican driver with the most international titles –nine times champion of the American zone rally Nacam–, could be crowned for the tenth time this year if the world competition is resumed, totally paralyzed by prevention measures against the Covid-19.

Let’s see what happens, because capable that the hat is worth all year long, assumes the rider, who was the tricolor best placed in the Rally Mexico, the date of the World Championship that takes place on the roads of Guanajuato, which was cut to three four days, last March 15.

Triviño, who holds titles like the 2003 Spanish championship, finished in the Rally Mexico in 12th place overall and third in the WRC2 sub-star category, as the best among the nationals.

That was the first scoring date also for Nacam, a circuit in which dates would follow in San Luis Potosí, Barbados, Canada, Colima and Guanajuato, after the United States did not confirm its participation this year.

I hope that the national championship, with eight dates, will be resumed, if not, it will be a shame about the championship. Formula 1 has not started yet, and if that is the great spectacle of motorsports, what will happen to the other categories. We don’t really know the magnitude of the consequences, he noted.

He pointed out that the affectations before the sponsors touch all the pilots, in his case, he has word agreements with some firms, including a serum company. We are doing well, but they are concerned about the situation; They are seeing how they could support.

Say no to virtual rally

As a pilot, Triviño is used to fighting winding roads, obstacles and speed sections, which is why he did not find the virtual competition that multiplies in the world as an alternative to confinement attractive. I have not entered; I am invited to the National Rally, but I am not much of virtual games, of simulators. The truth is ugly, but we may have to entertain ourselves like this, what horror.

Physically, he keeps doing an exercise bike every day at home. Like other athletes, we pilots keep a lot of exercise, so this is a serious problem for all sports. If you are not training, just like in soccer, if you do not hit the ball, you will be hindered. The same us without being behind the wheel on a track.

Maybe I’m going to start with the simulator; I have an old one kept, I will also continue exercising, and since I have small children, with that already; They bring me in scrubs, he said smiling about his two-year-old son and his four-year-old daughter.

