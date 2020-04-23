On average, for the moment, the factories have been closed 24 days

Sales in the EU fell by 55.1% in March

Carmakers have stopped producing 1.9 million vehicles due to the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, sales fell in March by 55.1% across the European Union.

The coronavirus and everything that has caused its expansion has one of the main victims in the automobile industry. According to the figures that the ACEA –Association of European Automobile Builders–, European car factories have stopped producing 1.9 million cars in the 24 days on average that, for the moment, have remained closed.

“Obviously, the production losses will increase if the shutdowns are prolonged or if more plants are stopped. The effect of the Covid-19 will have serious consequences for the sector,” he said. Eric-Mark Huitema, CEO of ACEA in statements collected by Europa Press.

The number of workers affected in the automobile industry exceeds the figure of 1.1 million, and that is not counting all those who are part of the supply chain, which according to Huitema will suffer an even more notable impact.

In addition to production, European car sales have also been considerably affected by the coronavirus. In March alone, 55.1% fewer units were marketed in the European Union. Among the most affected markets are Italian, French and Spanish, with falls of 85.4%, 72.2% and 69.3% respectively. In the period from January to March a considerable decrease has also been noted. “From January to March 2020, the demand for new cars in the European Union decreased by 25.6%, and the impact of the coronavirus crisis in March weighed heavily on the total. Each of the main EU markets registered Significant losses so far this year. As Europe seeks to restart its economy, it will be crucial that clean road transport and mobility are affordable for all across the continent, “said Huitema.

Looking to the immediate future, ACEA considers it essential to launch stimulus measures based on comprehensive programs for the market to stimulate itself. In addition, the implementation of a regulatory flexibility that considers the economic slowdown caused by the confinement of European citizens is demanded. And all this without forgetting that, according to the association, the supply chain has to be activated in a coordinated way, which makes it necessary to make clear the health and safety regulations that will prevail from now on.

