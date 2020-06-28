The Johns Hopkins count, the most up-to-date pandemic data center

More than 500,000 people died in the world from coronavirus and there are more than 10 million people infected with the new coronavirus in the world, of them, more than half in Europe and the United States.

According to the balance of the . agency based on official sources, they have been reported at least 10,063,319 cases, of which 500,108 have died, particularly in Europe, the continent most affected with 2,637,546 cases and 195,975 deaths, and the United States (2,510,323 cases and 125,539 deaths).

More than 4,700 people die every 24 hours from COVID-19, according to . calculations based on an average from June 1 to 27. That equates to 196 people per hour, or one person every 18 seconds.

While the overall death rate has flattened in recent weeks, health experts have expressed concern over a record number of new cases in countries such as the United States, India, and Brazil, as well as outbreaks in parts of Asia.

The pace of the pandemic’s spread continues to accelerate, with one million new infections reported in just six days. However, these figures only reflect part of the reality, since many countries do not carry out diagnostic tests or do not have sufficient resources to carry out massive detection campaigns.

For now, few countries are making progress on reopening borders to avoid new imported cases (.)

Although the increase in confirmed cases is due in part to more diagnostic tests being done, experts say there is abundant evidence that the pandemic is regaining momentum in the United States, such as a boom in deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country. or a higher rate of diagnostic tests that test positive.

The rebound in the United States has sparked concern abroad. It seemed certain that the European Union would ban Americans from entering any time soon, within new travel rules that are being prepared, according to EU diplomats.

After the USA, Brazil remains in second position as the most affected country. On the last day, he added 38,700 positives, with a total of 1.3 million infections and 57,070 deaths. Russia is in the third box, with 626,779 positives and 8,958 deaths.

In fourth position, India It has already exceeded the threshold of half a million infections, with a total of 528,859 positives and 16,095 deaths, after breaking its daily record for the fifth consecutive day, this time with 20,095 infections. Then, UK registers 311,727 infected people and 43,598 deaths, ahead of Peru, with 275,989 patients and 9,135 deaths.

Gravediggers dressed in protective suits work at the Vila Formosa Cemetery, the largest cemetery in Brazil, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 26, 2020.

For its part, Chile has 267,766 people with coronaviruses and 5,347 deaths., while Spain accounts for 248,469 infected and 28,341 deaths. After Spain, Italy accumulates 240,136 infected and 34,716 fatalities.

Then, Iran already adds 220,180 cases and 10,364 deaths, followed by Mexico, which registers 212,802 cases, with 26,381 deaths, ahead of Pakistan, with 202,955 cases and 4,118 deaths; the last country incorporated in the last hours into the group with more than 200,000 affected.

Still below 200,000 infections is France, with 199,473 infections and 29,781 deaths, ahead of Turkey, with 195,883 cases and 5,082 deaths, and Germany, which has confirmed 194,458 cases and 8,968 deaths.

Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections are Saudi Arabia, with 178,504 infected and 1,511 deaths; Bangladesh, with 133,978 sick and 1,695 fatalities; South Africa, with 131,800 cases and 2,413 deaths; and Canada, with 104,878 people with coronaviruses and 8,576 deaths.

The first recorded death from the virus was on January 9, a 61-year-old man from the Chinese city of Wuhan who was a regular shopper at a market that has been identified as the source of the outbreak. In just five months, The number of COVID-19 deaths is now equal to the number of people who die annually from malaria, one of the deadliest infectious diseases. The average death rate is 78,000 per month, compared to 64,000 AIDS-related deaths and 36,000 deaths from malaria, according to 2018 figures from the World Health Organization.

(With information from ., AP and Europa Press)

The United States, with 125,747 deaths, is the country most affected by the disease, followed by Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy. Mexico, Peru and Chile are the other Latin Americans with the most dramatic figures

