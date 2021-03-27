The coronavirus has already caused more than 75,000 deaths in Spain

The coronavirus has already caused more than 75,000 fatalities in Spain. Official statistics put 75,010 deaths as a result of the pandemic, which for another day continues to increase its average incidence in the country.

Health has reported 7,586 new positives and 590 deaths since yesterday, raising the incidence to 138 cases in 14 days (four points more than Thursday).

The confirmed cases as of this Friday are 3,255,324, of which 3,731 have taken place in the last 24 hours. Madrid registers 1,345, more than a third of all state statistics.

Incidence increases, hospital occupancy decreases

At the incidence level, Melilla and Ceuta are still above the extreme risk level, higher than 250 cases in 14 days, a barrier that touches Madrid after another rebound (it is already at 241). The Basque Country and Navarra are also close, exceeding 200.

What does decrease, albeit slightly, is hospital occupancy. Of the places on the floor, ‘only’ 6.09% is reserved for patients with covid, a rate that triples when talking about ICU. 18.40% of intensive care beds are currently destined for the most serious effects of the pandemic.

Closure of the interior of bars in affected areas

This Friday, the Public Health Commission has approved recommending that areas at high or very high risk (incidence greater than 150 cases) close the interior of the bars, as they are areas of higher risk. The organism participated by Health and the communities has updated the so-called ‘COVID traffic light’ that includes the measures and actions to be developed in each phase of the virus.

The proposal affects Madrid, the Basque Country, Navarra, Catalonia and Asturias, as well as the autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta.

