The coronavirus crisis forces Renfe to review the strategic plan that it currently has in place to adapt it to the “magnitude of the economic problem” that it faces as a result of the halt in transport, and its «Complicated future» due to the uncertainty about the evolution of passenger demand.

This was announced by the president of the company, Isaiah Taboas, after detailing that the public railway operator has stopped entering 420 million euros only with its AVE and Long Distance trains during the alarm period.

“This is a figure that shows the magnitude of the economic problem that this company faces”, assured the president of the company. “We have a complicated future ahead that forces us to rethink the way we were doing things,” he added in a video message addressed to the company’s staff. “We have to assume that things are not going to be as they were last February or in 2019,” he explained.

No adjustments to the template

“For this reason, I have commissioned an update of the strategic plan to adapt it to new circumstances,” announced the president of Renfe, who, by contrast, ruled out adjustment measures in the template beyond the announced reduction in variable remuneration.

With the revision of its strategic plan, the company intends to “adapt to the new circumstances that the coronavirus crisis has generated and seek new ways for the growth of the company,” he said, without detailing specific measures. Renfe launched its current strategic plan in 2019 with two execution horizons, to 2023 and 2028, in order to prepare for the liberalization of passenger transport by train and the arrival of competitors. The main pillars of this plan were the digitization, internationalization and launch of the ‘low cost’ AVE, under the name AVLO.

Next ten years …

As for the objectives, the operator expected grow 30% in the next ten years, so that its turnover reached 5.3 billion in 2028. Almost a third (30%) of this amount would come from the ‘low cost’ AVE and international business. Specifically, the plan contemplated that the cheap AVE would generate 20% of that income, about 1,060 million euros, and international services, with which it is already on the AVE to Mecca and on the Texas AVE, another 10% (about 530 million).

As detailed by the company to the representatives of the workers, these are objectives to which it does not resign, although the deadlines will be long. In the case of AVE ‘low cost’, whose premiere last April was suspended by the crisis, hopes to resume it at the end of the year or the beginning of the next, in order to launch it before the French SNCF begins operating in the spring of 2021.

Trains will not run without passengers

Renfe’s president addresses this message to the staff the day he resumes his ‘new normal’, putting into circulation a train offer that, although it is 50% higher than in recent weeks, is a third of what it was lending before the crisis.

In this sense, Táboas indicated that the operator will be “very prudent” in this return to normality and will be “very attentive to the new demand” to only put into circulation “Trains that are strictly necessary”. “Because moving trains without passengers will only increase our problems, it will not solve them,” he said.

Two years to recover losses

The president of the company has stated that it remains to be seen how the demand and its «Needs and expectations». “Teleworking, teletraining or job loss will reduce the number of travelers,” he predicted.

“It has gone from carrying more and more travelers and having a positive result to carrying fewer and fewer travelers and negative results. Something has changed and something needs to be done to ensure the future of the company, “he said before announcing the review of its strategy.

Táboas’ words are in line with the demand report that Renfe commissioned and analyzed in its last board of directors, which indicates that it will not recover the level of ‘pre-crisis’ travelers until at least 2023. Thus, it will take At least two years to recover the estimated 46% slump for passengers transported this 2020, a fall that will be noted despite having to ‘steal’ some travelers from the plane on domestic routes.