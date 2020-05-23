The advance of the coronavirus continued today, breaking records of cases and deaths and overcoming other barriers in Russia, the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Latin America, particularly in South America, which for the WHO is becoming “the new epicenter of the pandemic”, a day after the contagions exceeded 5 million worldwide and while much of Asia, Europe and the United States continue with their economic recovery after the relaxation of quarantines.

Governments in many countries, including those where cases continue to rise, have already said they will now focus on recovering jobs that are being lost at the same rate as the virus is spreading, including the United States and China. , the two largest economies on the planet, where unemployment is through the roof.

Nearly 37 million Americans lost their jobs in two months, and the government said yesterday that one in four could become unemployed, while analysts estimate that unemployment in China is as high as a third of the urban workforce.

But the coronavirus is sweeping over crowded and poorly equipped countries to deal with the pandemic, and many experts fear that this will unleash a second global wave of infections.

Russia ranks second among the countries with the most coronavirus infections, more than 320,000, behind the United States, but for the first time in days that it has recovered more than new infections, a sign that the situation seems to be stabilizing.

Pakistan today exceeded 50,000 cases, while India has more than 118,000, the BBC reported.

The two most populous countries in Latin America, Mexico and Brazil, reported records of cases and infections almost every day this week, which has fueled criticism of their presidents, who have relaxed or rejected quarantines in attempts to limit economic damage.

Mexico detected a new record of 2,973 cases Wednesday for Thursday and more than 2,000 for the eighth consecutive day, as well as more than 400 deaths for the second day, authorities reported last night. The country has almost 60,000 infections and more than 6,500 deaths.

Brazil, for its part, yesterday exceeded 20,000 deaths -after registering a record of 1,188- and 310,000 infections.

Cases are also on the rise in Peru, which yesterday registered a record of more than 4,700 and, with more than 108,000, is the second country with the most infections in Latin America, whose president, Martín Vizcarra, announced that the state of national emergency is It runs until June 30, with curfews from 7 to 10 hours in different areas of the country.

Peru already has more than 3,100 dead, despite a quarantine of more than 70 days and that according to the government, cases have reached a plateau.

The same is the case in Chile, which today registered a record of 4,726 cases, after marking another 45 deaths yesterday and after beating its records of infections and deaths several times this week and extending a quarantine throughout Greater Santiago.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the seriousness of the virus and actively campaigned against attempts by state governors to limit movements and economic activity.

Bolsonaro fired his Prime Minister for Health for supporting the governors’ quarantines.

His second minister resigned for disagreeing with the president on chloroquine, the predecessor of the anti-malaria drug that his US counterpart, Donald Trump, has been promoting – and taking – as a viable treatment for the coronavirus despite the fact that he has no scientific endorsement. .

Mexican President Andrés López Obrador underestimated the threat for weeks and continued to travel the country after the first case was confirmed. Since June 1, it has authorized the revival of the mining, construction and automotive industries.

With these data, the director of the Health Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan, said today that “South America is becoming the new epicenter” of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see many South American countries that have an increasing number of cases and there is great concern in these countries, but the most affected is Brazil,” said the senior official in charge of the international fight against Covid-19 in a virtual press conference.

In China, the government announced today that it will give local governments about 2 trillion yuan (about $ 280 billion) to try to alleviate the economic meltdown caused by the virus in the country where the pandemic originated last December.

Meanwhile, the global number of cases stood today at around 5.13 million after passing 5 million yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University database, in the United States. The dead numbered more than 333,000.

In the United States, which with more than 1.5 million cases and 94,700 deaths is the country most affected by the pandemic, all states had already opened their economies yesterday, at least partially, after strong pressure from Trump, who is seeking his reelection in November.

In Africa, the number of coronavirus cases today exceeded 100,000 and that of deaths 3,000.

The continent has not been much affected by the pandemic, but its medical infrastructure is poor and the UN warned that it could suffer up to 190,000 deaths in a year without quarantines.

.