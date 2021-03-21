The coronavirus does not give truce in Catalonia and continues to rise, with 1,207 infections and 15 more deaths

The coronavirus does not give truce and keep going, albeit moderately, in Catalonia, where 1,207 infections and 15 more deaths have been reported in the last few hours.

The Rt (speed of propagation) stands this Sunday at the 1.05 (one hundredth more than this Saturday).

According to epidemiological data updated this Sunday by the Department of Health, the risk of regrowth (EPG), the potential growth rate of the epidemic, has increased to 198 points, two more than the day before.

The number of hospitalized Covid patients has rebounded this Sunday and has once again exceeded 1,400, specifically 1,406, a total of 52 more than this Saturday.

ICUs continue with a high occupancy, with 410 seriously ill patients, three more than the day before.