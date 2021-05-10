“The coronavirus does not come out after eleven o’clock” and other ‘reasoning’ at the holidays for the end of the state of alarm

The end of alarm state left the early morning of this Sunday images more similar to New Years Eve than to a pandemic country. Thousands of young and old took to the streets ignoring the measures against the coronavirus to the cry of “freedom”.

Interviewed by televisions like Cuatro or RTVE, those attending those macro-bottles in the streets gave their reasons to celebrate in this way the end of the generalized restrictions, despite the fact that the incidence of coronavirus remains in figures close to 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The following are some of the phrases expressed by young people in front of the cameras during the crowds. Almost all are from Madrid and were broadcast on the Cuatro al Día program.

“If you don’t like this street, let them go to another neighborhood.” (A young man, about the protests of the neighbors, who threw water on them from the balconies) “It is historical, History of Spain and the world. History of Madrid, let’s say” (A young couple). “Freedom, damn it, finally “(A boy celebrating in the street, raising his drink)” The virus continues, but you cannot stop people. But it is necessary, especially for the people who eat from this and sell cans, it was time “. (A young woman, in Malasaña) “It is our responsibility, and I understand that it is not right, I do not agree with this, because now we are going to see the incidence,” says a young man about the crowds. The journalist tells him: “But you are here right now”, to which he replies: “I am here right now. It is true that I am here right now, but because I am allowed.” “The coronavirus does not come out after eleven o’clock. “” My family is fine, my grandmother not so much. “” Madrid is a fucking shame, this is not freedom, what you have here is a fucking anarchy “, says a young woman in the Plaza del Dos de Mayo with a drink in hand. Another boy rejects his argument, to which he replies: “” My balls, it’s a fucking shame. “” Today is the day of maximum happiness. “” If we face a fine, let them take the dance from us. ” to live, you lived when they had the war, with other conditions, you have to continue living. “” We are in a time that our fathers and grandparents have already lived through, and we are getting that. “” We have done the countdown with lacasitos. “” I feel as if there was no pandemic. “