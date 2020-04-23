“In theory, we are all vulnerable to coronavirus, but in practice, if we do better or worse, it has to do with what we could call pre-existing conditions“, wrote Rebecca Solnit, the essayist for Los Hombres Explan Me and A Guide to the Art of Losing — among other titles — in a column for The Guardian. Solnit wasn’t just about the conditions medical, but also to the extensive network – from which, many times, the access to health it’s a part— of issues economic, social and political. “The pandemicwhich is also a economic catastrophehas made these differences be evident ”.

For example, that African Americans record alarmingly higher rates of complications and death that other Americans are not about ethnic differences but social, for which they have less income and they can’t pay a health insurance, which causes them to reach the hospital, in addition to patients with COVID-19, with problems they didn’t know they had, like hypertension. And the economic consequences of the expansion have hit the sectors hardest vulnerable from employment, as employees of Personal services.

And while at the beginning it was thought that the coronavirus discriminated, because it especially attacked the older adults, the cases of young boys And till children seriously ill, and even dead. However, four months after the expansion of the SARS-CoV-2 Throughout the world, the idea of ​​even risk began to show nuances. Solnit appealed to an intersectional analysis — which associates “multiple factors affect the identity and the experience of each person ”- to understand to what extent the differences are actually due to the discrimination of human beings, even when it is a disease.

“For example, closures which are intended prevent the spread of the coronavirus they have very diverse economic repercussions ”, he distinguished. “Some people they suddenly lost their jobs. Some people, whose work was deemed necessary, had to continue even with the danger of getting it: Health workers, firefighters, transporters, and food workers, from farm workers to repositories and supermarket cashiers. Some office workers were able work in the security of their houses, or already did. Some of us stayed financially devastated; for others nothing has changed ”.

Similarly, stay-at-home orders, which appear to be democratically spread networks over the population as a whole, mean different things to different people. “It is difficult to understand what it means ‘Stay home’ for impoverished and overcrowded majorities in some parts of the world. What does a family of eight do in two rooms with dirt floor, little food on hand and lack of running water? The ones in prison or suffer other forms of detention, they find that this lack of freedom also implies a lack of freedom to take the necessary measures. ” Something similar happens between the homeless population, I observe.

“As schools closed, the digital divide meant that the wealthiest families with computers, iPads and good internet connection they had a very different educational (and informative, social and entertainment) home situation to that of families without these services ”, Solnit compared. “This new intensification of parenting involved very different things for two parents with a child and a father or mother alone with three children, as well as the parents who followed working inside or outside the home and for those who were suddenly out of work. ”

Many people living alone, he continued, have expressed feelings of “one devastating lonelinessWhile others who live accompanied they spoke of a range “from the exasperation to fear, including co-tenants, couples, and teenage children who refuse to follow recommended protocols to avoid contagion. ” These situations could bring, in the near future, “a probable wave of mental health problems“; in the present, since you have noticed that “the domestic violence increased dramatically in many places”.

The American thinker also pointed out how issues such as gender, culture or ethnicitya are noticed in issues as small as face masks: Although everyone has been encouraged to make masks and sewing is genderless, in general “many women producing from a few to hundreds to distribute to strangers ”. And while in the United States, chinstraps are understood as a measure of self protection, “The Asian practice of people wearing face masks while potentially contagious is aimed at protect others“

On social networks, he stressed, he found conversations about how “the white men refused to wear floral-patterned masks because they were interested in protecting their masculinity in the first place ”, while“ for black men floral and festive motifs were desirable ways to defuse racist perception that they were threatening. “

Solnit dedicated a paragraph to discrimination by appearance someone’s. “It has also become clear that health disparities due to racism increased the chances of becoming seriously ill or dying. Since New Orleans to Chicagoblacks were at a disproportionate risk of death, ”he wrote, and continued through the community. asian american: “Another type of racism blamed the virus on Chinese-Americans, Chinese immigrants, or – with the usual apathy of racists – those who seemed asians, in a kind of horrible collective guilt fantasy“

Almost all human beings that inhabit this planet are, or will be, affected for this pandemic. But to that fact that in another species would be biological, people add layers of specific elements of the social organization, which far from improving the picture make it worse: “Some of us have been economically devastated, others are seriously or fatally ill, or have already died; some face racism outside the home or violence inside the home. The pandemic is a focus that illuminates underlying problems: economic inequality, racism, patriarchy. Taking care of each other begins with understanding the differences.“

In that light Solnit has seen that, when the virus has calmed down or have stopped your action, “all these problems still will remain waiting to be boarded” They are, in their own way, other pathologies: chronic diseases that weaken us like society, morally, imaginatively and in other ways ”.