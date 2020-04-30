Figures updated to April 29 (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae)

This Wednesday, the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, Jose Luis Alomía, announced that in Mexico there are 17,799 confirmed cases and 1,732 deaths from COVID-19.

At the evening press conference to find out the status of the disease in the country, the epidemiologist pointed out that, regarding the international scene, The Americas region continues to accumulate the highest number of infections worldwide, with 50.5%, followed by Europe, where the figure stands at 32.8%.

Mexico is in Phase 3 transmission, as stated by Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, last Tuesday, April 21. This stage is characterized by report the highest number of infections and, due to the high demand for medical care, the service in hospitals could become saturated.

The number of infections accumulated by COVID-19 in the country is 17,799 (Photo art: Steve Allen / Infobae)

From the National Palace, Alomía explained that of the total number of cases, only 5,444 started with symptoms in the last 14 days. This represents around a third of the total accumulated cases.

Regarding the number of accumulated suspicious cases, the figure amounts to 13,263 and the tests that have given negative results add up to 50,850. The total of people studied with suspected coronavirus in the country, as reported by the epidemiologist, is 81,912.

By states of the Republic, the data shows that Mexico City continues to record the highest number of accumulated infections and deaths, with 4,782 and 389 respectively.

However, in terms of the number of active cases of COVID-19 by state, it is positioned at the head Mexico City with 1,540 and in descending order they follow the Estado de México (873), Tabasco (329), Baja California (225), Veracruz (209) and Sinaloa (196).

Only three states of the Republic have reported more than 251 confirmed active cases (Photoart: Steve Allen / Infobae)

On the other hand, Alomía explained that the incidence rate of active cases in the federal entity, taking as reference the figure established at the national level of 4.26, shows that The Mexican capital is the entity with the largest active epidemic (17.07%), Tabasco (12.79%), Quintana Roo (9.98%), Yucatan (6.94%), and Morelos (6.89) also stand out.

According to official accounts, the five most affected entities, in terms of people who have died from the disease are Mexico City at the helm, followed, in descending order of Baja California, State of Mexico, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Quintana Roo, and Puebla.

Aguascalientes is the state that has reported the fewest deaths (Photo: SSa)

The epidemiology expert reported that Mexico City it has 49% availability of beds with a fan, given the occupation of 51% of the total. After said demarcation, Baja California is positioned as the second entity with the least space to serve patients, with 56% of beds available for patients with coronavirus and 44% occupancy.

Nationwide there is 79% availability of beds with ventilators to serve patients with COVID-19 (Photo: SSa)

This morning, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that voluntary confinement has helped to flatten the epidemic curve and advanced that the next Thursday a projection will be provided of the advance of the coronavirus in the country.

“A difficult time is coming. Fortunately, we have been able to flatten the curve of those infected with coronavirus cases. (…) That helps us because contagion was reduced, it became horizontal, the curve was crushed. We will have this Thursday a new projection of scientists, both doctors and those who are driving the health strategy, and mathematicians, to give us the new projection, “said the president at the morning press conference.

And it is that, as part of the measures established to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the SSa has established the National Day of Healthy Distancewhich was extended until May 30. However, the Mexican president was optimistic and estimated that, if the same rhythm continues, in municipalities with low or no transmission of COVID-19, activities can be reactivated, in a limited way, as of May 17.

