PARIS, Mar 29 (.) – How the European Union responds to the coronavirus outbreak will determine its future credibility, a French minister said on Sunday, after the bloc did not agree last week on measures to cushion the economic impact.

The EU is struggling to deliver a coordinated response to the coronavirus, the latest test of the bloc’s solidarity after being rocked by Brexit, the 2015-2016 wave of immigrants and the eurozone debt crisis.

“If Europe is only a single market in good times, then it doesn’t make sense,” European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin told France Inter.

Divisions in the bloc were uncovered after leaders came to a standstill on Thursday on how to minimize economic damage and prepare for an eventual recovery, with the south hit hardest by the disease outraged by the resistance of the enriched north to offer more support.

Germany and the Netherlands came out strongly against the push for Italy, Spain, Portugal and France to issue joint bonds to help finance an economic stimulus. There were also disputes over the distribution of medical equipment and border controls.

In Austria, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz claimed double standards within the bloc after his country was slowed in his efforts to get masks from Germany, while other capitals criticized Vienna’s own controls on the border with Italy.

“Once the crisis is over, there will have to be tough discussions within the EU,” Kurz told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

The Frenchwoman from Montchalin said there will be no economic rebound in Germany and the Netherlands if the rest of Europe remains ill. The coronavirus crisis has raised existential questions for Europe, he added.

“Our Europe is one of action, of solidarity,” said de Montchalin, adding that if certain countries think otherwise, then the question of their place would be raised, at the same time as what the Union should do as a group of 27 members.

However, he cited the decision by Germany and other countries to welcome French patients with critically ill coronaviruses, and to ease pressure on the French healthcare system, as evidence that solidarity between Member States persisted.

European populist parties would be the winners if EU leaders do not act together during a major crisis, he said.

(Information from Richard Lough in Paris and Kirsti Knolle in Vienna; Edited by Catherine Evans and Andrew Cawthorne; Translated by Aida Pelaez in the Gdansk newsroom)