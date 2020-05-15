In the coronavirus, as in almost everything, there are social levels. If you belong to an African American in the United States, for example, your chances of getting covid-19 and dying from it multiply those of your white neighbors. If your social group is that of a child from Madrid in a low-income family, the adventure of confinement will translate into school exclusion due to the digital blackout, unhealthy lunches on behalf of the administration and a dangerous increase in domestic tension as a result of the overcrowding.

And if you are unclassified, like millions of undocumented migrants across our countries, then you simply risk disappearing from health radar and any public relief measure.

Neither of these effects is a Marian mystery. Low-income populations concentrate previous pathologies (diabetes, hypertension, substance abuse) that jibarizar their ability to respond to covid-19. Confinement or teleworking becomes impossible for those who depend on the informal economy or for jobs that require physical presence and personal exposure on public transportation. High-stress social episodes, such as the one we are experiencing, tend to unleash minority stigmatization and rejection by immigrants, making their lives even more complicated.

The relationship between health and social crises is a two-way phenomenon. The uneven impact of a pandemic like this coronavirus will increase the gap between those who can and cannot protect themselves. But the economic consequences of the disease will turn against these same groups in a fierce way, widening their health vulnerabilities and limiting the ability of States to provide safety nets. Between 2009 and 2015, fiscal austerity led to a cut of 0.9 points in Spanish public health investment, raising individual copays to 24% of total spending and opening intolerable gaps between autonomous communities. The crisis hit particularly vulnerable groups such as migrants in an irregular situation, whose mortality rates grew by 15% after their exclusion from the health system.

It does not have to be this way. The magnitude and composition of the coup can be altered with decisive intervention by public administrations and the communities in which they operate. The starting point is that social inequality seriously weighs on economic recovery and preparedness for future health threats. This is a lesson that the European Union has tragically learned during this pandemic, where the prevention and response systems of several Member States suffered a decade of cuts in personnel and infrastructure. In the context of covid-19, accepting the kind of social Darwinism imposed during the Great Recession would be like shooting yourself in the same foot twice.

But national and regional governments also have a responsibility to misconstrue with equity. The preparation of a society for health risks may depend less on ICU beds than on the maintenance of the minimum income of families. Less of the mass manufacture of respirators than of the availability and habitability of homes. Less of the formal applause than of the dignity of health professionals who have been pushed into the trenches of the epidemic in conditions of physical and financial precariousness.

It is said that we all come out of a pandemic or nobody does. It is true.

* Jeffrey Lazarus is the main author of the report How can we guarantee a socially equitable approach to unconfinement ?, published by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe

.