The coronavirus crisis continues to hit the US job market

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the United States job market, where millions more people, including many executives, were able to get state aid for unemployment last week.

Miami World / .

Initial applications for unemployment benefits totaled 2,981 million in seasonally adjusted figures for the week ended May 9, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Although the figure marks a decrease from the 3.176 million unemployment insurance orders of the previous week and represents the sixth consecutive drop, the volume of applications remains persistently high.

Economists polled by . had forecast that orders would hit 2.5 million in the past week. The numbers have been gradually declining since hitting a record 6.867 million in the week to March 28.

The weekly report on unemployment benefits, one of the key data on economic health, supports analysts’ expectations of a third consecutive month of strong layoffs in May.

The report was released a day after the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell warned of an “extended period” of economic weakness and stagnant incomes due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are at the end of the first wave of layoffs, and we are now in a transition from the natural disaster phase to the recessive phase,” said Josh Wright, chief economist at Wrightside Advisors in New York.

“That is why so many executive jobs are being lost. Indeed, a section of the economy was amputated and now we are going to be without that sector for quite some time, ”he added.

The American economy lost the painful figure of 20.5 million jobs in April, the biggest collapse in payrolls since the 1930s, as companies had to resort to orders to stop and confine workers due to the advance of the COVID-19.

In any case, April probably marked most of the job losses from this crisis, which has also been marked by the biggest drop in production since the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

In another economic report on Thursday, import prices in the United States suffered their biggest drop in more than five years in April, as the crisis depressed demand for oil products, which could support predictions of a short period of deflation. .