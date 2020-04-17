The impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy caused China to register its first drop in GDP in more than four decades, of 6.8% in the first quarter, although analysts see in some data from March the beginning of a recovery that However, it will be slower than the fall

He collapse It ended up being somewhat more pronounced than expected by analysts, who were betting on a drop of around 6%. Either way, it seemed clear that the worst performance of gross domestic product was to be recorded since the historical series began in 1992, and also from estimates from previous years, using Soviet economic measurement standards.

In this decline, the worst since 1976, the most affected sector was the secondary sector, which fell by 9.6%, followed by the tertiary sector (-5.2%) and the primary sector (-3.2%).

In nominal terms, the Chinese GDP it stood at 20.65 trillion yuan (2.92 trillion dollars, 2.69 trillion euros) as of March, down 3.2% year-on-year.

And, with respect to the last quarter of 2019, it is estimated that the drop in adjusted terms was around 10%, while in annualized terms – a measure used to estimate the rate of economic expansion – it was 34%.

That calculation corresponds to the consultant Capital Economics, who also believes that the contraction of the economy China Until March it was “deeper than officials acknowledge”: “There are reasons to think that ONE is not fully recognizing the extent of the fall.”

COLLAPSE GENERALIZED

The National Statistics Office (ONE) also released other indicators today, which follow, without exception, the contraction trend that the economy has experienced China in the first three months of the year.

Industrial production fell 8.4% year-on-year in the quarter, with the manufacturing sector taking the brunt (-10.2%) and more impact for private companies than for state-owned ones.

Worse still was the drop in retail sales, the mainstay of consumption – on which Beijing wants to cement the new Chinese economic model and which will be key in the post-coronavirus recovery – of 19%. As expected, the products that best resisted were food and pharmaceuticals.

The role of electronic commerce also stands out in these sales data, which ‘only’ fell by 0.8% year-on-year and, in fact, attracted almost 40% more investment in this period in which hundreds of millions of Chinese practically they did not leave their houses.

However, overall investment in fixed assets plunged 16.1% yoy.

AVOID RECESSION

Beijing’s goal now is to avoid recession, forcing the economy China to record positive year-on-year growth in the second quarter of the year.

And everything seems to indicate that it could achieve it: despite the collapse of the indicators in the quarter, in March much smaller contractions were registered in industrial production and services or investment in fixed assets, although retail sales were not They recovered so much and in March they still registered a year-on-year drop of 15.8%.

Meanwhile, it will also have to monitor the impact of the crisis on workers: in the first quarter disposable per capita income fell by 3.9% in adjusted terms and urban unemployment exceeded 6% in February, while in all of 2019 there was ranged between 5 and 5.3%.

There are no official growth targets for the year yet because the annual Legislative meeting, at which they are set, was postponed and did not take place in March as originally planned. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently placed its forecast for 2020 at 1.2%, while before the pandemic it did so at 6%.

However, and despite the fact that the ONE speaks of the “hard test” that the outbreak of COVID-19 has entailed, the authorities celebrate the “acceleration of the resumption of work and production” and affirm that during all this time ” people’s basic sustenance was well guaranteed “and they speak of social and economic” general stability “.

It is also striking that the statistical report maintains some of the goals that Beijing had set for this year, such as eradicating extreme poverty or “building a moderately prosperous society in all senses”, although there is no mention of doubling in 2020 the 2010 GDP, although the latter had been established by the country’s previous leader, Hu Jintao.

A “LITTLE IMPRESSIVE” RECOVERY?

Beijing recognizes that recovery does not only depend on its good work, and that the global spread of the pandemic will generate global economic instability that China cannot turn a deaf ear.

For Capital Economics, everything indicates that “the worst is over” for the economy China, although he warns that the recovery will be “not very impressive”: “After an initial rebound after the containment measures were relaxed (from the disease), the recovery in activity has slowed down to a snail’s pace.”

And it is that, if the coronavirus damages the main world economies and in those countries the generalized confinements cause a collapse of demand, Chinese exports will suffer. This week it was already disclosed that foreign sales had fallen by 11.4% year-on-year in the first quarter, although in recent years Beijing has been reducing its dependence on exports.

To the possible crisis of external demand, they warn from the analysis firm Oxford Economics, is added that of national consumption, affected by factors already mentioned such as the increase in unemployment and the reduction of income, as well as the fear of a regrowth of the virus.

According to their forecasts, which do not foresee an expansion of around 4% until the second half of the year, Beijing will accept a low growth rate for this year given the prospect of a strong rebound in 2021.