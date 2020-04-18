By Maria Caspani and Nathan Layne

NEW YORK, Apr 17 (.) – The coronavirus crisis in the United States underwent a sharp political turn on Friday, when President Donald Trump lashed out at four Democratic governors for his management of the pandemic, after admitting that states have ultimately the power to impose or lift restrictions to contain the outbreak.

The Republican president attacked three critical states for his reelection bid, Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, in which his conservative supporters have mounted pressure campaigns against the governors’ orders to stay home.

Trump launched messages on Twitter in which he replicated the slogans that his supporters in Lansing, St. Paul and Richmond, the capitals of these states, have chanted this week: “FREE MICHIGAN!” “FREE MINNESOTA!” and “FREE VIRGINIA!”.

Michigan has become one of the biggest hubs of unrest to relax social distancing standards, which are among the strictest in the nation, after it was extended by the end of April by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a possible running mate of the Predictable Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The protesters, who defied the restrictions from the State Capitol stairs on Wednesday, shouted “Lock her up,” a regular chant at Trump campaign rallies that originally referred to her 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Whitmer said Friday that she was hopeful that her state, which suffered from one of the fastest growing coronavirus infection rates in the country, could begin to restart parts of its economy on May 1. But he urged it to be done cautiously to prevent the outbreak from reigniting just as it was beginning to be controlled.

In response to Trump’s criticism, Whitmer said Michigan will restart its economy when it is safe, adding: “The last thing I want to do is have a second wave here.”

Trump also pointed back to one of his favorite political fronts, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, suggesting on Twitter that his state, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, had asked for too much help that was not fully utilized later.

At his daily press conference, Cuomo responded by saying that Trump should “maybe get up and go to work” instead of watching television, and accused the president of favoring the airline industry and his business friends with a rescue package that left little for the states.

The upsurge in political struggle occurs when the number of known coronavirus infections in the United States exceeds 700,000, more than in any other country. At the same time, the count of lives lost by COVID-19, the highly contagious lung disease caused by the virus, has skyrocketed to more than 35,000. New York State accounts for almost half of those deaths.

Although the death toll continues to rise, the hospitalization rate and other indicators have been stabilizing, indicating that the drastic restrictions on social distancing imposed in 42 of the 50 states in the United States were helping to mitigate the outbreak.

(Information from Maria Caspani, Nathan Layne, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; written by Grant McCool and Steve Gorman; translated by Tomás Cobos)