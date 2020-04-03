It is a really complicated job, especially when you are not an expert journalist, find the differences between a story that includes half truths, those that are false and those that, to favor certain interests, twist reality to adapt it to the speech they want to tell. It is true that we have many ways to be informed today, some platforms are already actively fighting against fake news, and that we begin to be saturated with information about COVID-19.

It has been discussed on more than one occasion, in this and other media, about the possibility of protection measures on citizens, which in most cases consist of monitoring us through all the devices that we We connect, as it may have been the case of Google or Facebook, to be increasingly strict. A world where the powerful watch over and oppress those with the least resources it is an increasingly probable path or at least is what certain entities are beginning to warn us about.

Surveillance in times of coronavirus

Recently, thanks to a publication written by Amnesty International, we have been able to read, and reflect deeply, on the implications that some actions, such as use our devices to manage this crisis, they would have on human rights. In this document, multitude of non-profit associations claim, to the States that are implementing digital surveillance measures, that the rights of people are respected.

Amnesty International and the other organizations have wanted to emphasize various points. First, said measures must be legal, necessary and proportionate. Furthermore, they should be used only for the duration of the alarm state and for the sole purpose of using such data to combat the terrible coronavirus. In fourth place, do everything possible to anonymize the data. It will also prevent technology from neglecting disadvantaged social groups and will collect in writing those agreements signed with private entities. Should be establish privacy control methods, with the possibility of people under surveillance can file appeals if necessary. Lastly, means of free, active and meaningful participation must be included.

We recommend you | So you can access 1.4 million free books courtesy of the largest library on the Internet

All of the entities that have signed this document, like Amnesty International, seek that human beings are not a double victim in this complicated situation. Rasha Abdul Rahim, director of Amnesty Tech, has declared what:

Technology may play an important role in the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, although this does not give carte blanche to governments to expand digital surveillance. The recent past has taught us governments reluctant to give up temporary surveillance powers. We should not walk asleep in a permanent state of vigilance. Increased digital surveillance, which aims to combat this public health emergency, can only be used if certain strict conditions are met. Authorities cannot ignore the right to privacy and must ensure that any new measure safeguards robust human rights. Wherever governments use the power of technology as part of their strategy to defeat COVID-19, they must do so in such a way that human rights are respected.

Follow Andro4all