He Paris Saint Germain He does not want to let go of his two stars, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, and has found an ally in the crisis of the coronavirus to stop his outings. According to the newspaper ‘L’Equipe’, it is practically impossible for the French or the Brazilian to leave this summer according to the outlook and with the economies of the clubs depleted by the breakdown caused by the coronavirus.

At Paris Saint Germain they snort in relief. It is not that the situation has not affected them but it has extended a hand when it comes to keeping two of their aces. This summer, the Parisian club was faced with the mission of raising a battle to prevent two of its main assets from saying goodbye to the Parc des Princes. Neymar had already reached a pact with Barcelona to complete the interrupted trip back to Camp Nou last summer and at Real Madrid they were preparing to throw the rest for Kylian Mbappé.

However, the scenario that has created the coronavirus crisis is quite different from that expected this summer. On the one hand, the clubs will be immersed – predictably, because the COVID-19 is marking its own times- in concluding the competitions and, in addition, the economy of the clubs has also been shaken by the coronavirus.

In the newspaper L’Equipe, it is practically impossible for either Mbappé or Neymar to come out this summer, so PSG would make sure to have one more season with the two most coveted forwards. In the case of the first, Nasser Al Khelaifi He does not contemplate parting with the French striker and with Neymar, although he is willing to listen to offers it seems unlikely that anyone can get hold of him.

Depending on the player environment, Neymar is not planning to return to Barcelona or renew with PSG for now. At this point in your contract, there is an opportunity to leave unilaterally, but this has a high cost: 180 million euros. That is the amount that the club will want to pay, the same with which the Barca players did not get the bills last year.