Heir to the already popular Musical.ly, the truth is that in just three years TikTok has been uploaded to WhatsApp as the most downloaded app on the Android platform, and no, this was not a temporary coincidence.

TikTok has already entered the Olympus of Android applications, and has done it through the front door surpassing 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, allowing yourself the luxury of entering a select club where only the most used apps in the worldSo much so that even the WHO has opened an official account to report the coronavirus pandemic.

TikTok surpasses 1,000 million downloads on Android to enter the Olympus of mobile apps, but only leads a curious change in habits caused by the COVID-19

In fact, there is no doubt that the COVID19 explosion has been behind one last push to the TikTok phenomenon, and is that being confined at home has made half the world look at social networks again to entertain themselves, with this being the most popular in recent times. It also makes sense, because certainly TikTok is a free source of infinite entertainment in the form of short videos.

And to show a button, because its popularity and growth are so great that TikTok has also been forced to reduce the bandwidth consumption of its services, because it had been warned that its massive use could have an impact on the quality of connectivity of the entire Internet globally. Impressive, isn’t it?

TikTok only leads the curious change in habits caused by the pandemic

Entertainment and social networks, now from web versions

Yes, the coronavirus seems to have large-scale effects on our way of relating with other people in particular and with the world in general, and for sample we have several buttons in the shape of change of habits on various platforms of online services that we anticipated no less than the New York Times.

Quarantine and massive confinement of almost half of the world population has made us all move to our PCs to work, play and connect from home, making popular services web platforms such as Netflix, YouTube or Facebook have grown tremendously regarding apps and mobile devices of the same services.

Everyone seems to be looking for entertainment and connectivity to socialize, telecommute, consume content or play online, but at home we move further away from smartphones to use PCs and laptops:

The graphics clearly demonstrate this, with a exponential growth from mid-February in the web versions of the main online services.

It seems the world upside down, because in recent years all these platforms had run to adapt to the world in mobility, giving absolute priority to its smartphone apps and developing new specific functionalities for smartphones. However, at home and With the PC at hand, it seems that we all prefer the big screen to use the mobile in all services where this is possible.

Netflix, Facebook and Youtube show declines or less pronounced growth in the use of their mobile apps, and yet all three agree on a exponential increase in its web versions, growth in line with the use of tele-meeting tools such as the controversial Zoom, Google Duo or Houseparty.

Offices and classrooms move to the Internet

In fact, the graph of use of the main teleworking tools in the United States shows that indeed the virus has made us all move to a virtual classroom or an online office to study and work from home, with also enormous growth in the aforementioned Zoom, Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams or Hangouts Meet.

Precisely Microsoft seems to be one of the winning companies In this context, Teams has proven to be an effective tool for maintaining productivity in remote working groups, allowing not only conversations or video calls, but also the opening of shared task tables, documentation wikis, file repositories or syncing popular services like Trello. Own Microsoft Teams has gone from less than 500,000 daily sessions to more than 2.5 million sessions, and that calculated in mid-March with an even more brutal growth margin.

Videogames win, sports lose

Global Internet traffic has grown, also in the simple search for news and information, and obviously the sector of video game He has also changed customs, taking even tournaments between professional sports stars that have happened to be held online and at the controls of a console.

As you will see, sessions on specialized sports websites in the United States have dropped by up to 40% with the cancellation of most competitions, with the clear exception of some matches in the Belarusian League.

Conversely, traffic on Twitch has grown by up to 20% demonstrating that video games will continue to consolidate as the most buoyant leisure industry of the next exercises.

It is early to talk about the future, but everything seems to indicate that this coronavirus crisis will go on as long as we do not have a vaccine, so the changes could be permanent

Will they be seasonal and triggered changes, or something that will stay with us forever?

Obviously, it is still too early to talk about a massive change of customs when consuming content or interacting with our favorite social networks, but the truth is that for those who still think that this will be a temporary crisis we have bad news.

All experts seem to agree that the coronavirus is going to stay for a while, and the regrowths will be continuous in need of a exhaustive control in the coming months globally, and a specific maintenance of the majority of distance and hygiene rules.

So it seems that the experts are right when they talk about this going for a long time, so who knows, maybe these habit changes are here to stay, and teleworking is established as a permanent or semi-permanent measure for some employees, now that companies have figured it out and it certainly saves them costs without significant loss of productivity.

What opinion do you have? Have you changed your habits in this last month of mandatory confinement? How do you think the next few months will be with the de-escalation of the pandemic?

At Andro4all | After TikTok has surpassed WhatsApp in just 3 years, its creators launch another app

Follow Andro4all