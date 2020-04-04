With memes wrapped in the flag and military terminology, the Trump administration and its Chinese counterpart have made coronavirus research a national imperative, sparking conversations about a biotech arms race.

Most world scientists have responded with skepticism.

“It’s absolutely ridiculousSaid Jonathan Heeney, a Cambridge University researcher working on a coronavirus vaccine.

“That’s not how it isSaid Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute in Oxford, one of the largest vaccine research centers at an academic institution.

As political leaders have closed their borders, scientists have begun to tear down theirs, creating a global collaboration unparalleled in history. According to the researchers, we have never before had so many experts in so many countries focused on the same subject at the same time and with such urgency. The other investigations are almost entirely interrupted.

Normal imperatives like academic credit have been pushed aside. Online repositories make studies available before medical journals. The researchers have identified and shared hundreds of viral genomic sequences. More than 200 clinical trials have been started, linking hospitals and laboratories across the globe.

“I never hear scientists – true scientists, top-quality scientists – speak in terms of nationality,” said Francesco Perrone, who is leading a clinical trial of the coronavirus in Italy. “My nation, your nation. My language, your language. My geographical location, your geographical location. That is something really far away for true high-level scientists“

For example, on a recent morning, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh discovered that a ferret exposed to COVID-19 particles had developed a very high fever — a possible advance toward animal vaccine testing. Under normal circumstances, they would have started working on an academic article for a specialized magazine..

“But you know what? There will be plenty of time to publish the papers, ”said Paul Duprex, a virologist who heads the vaccine research at the university. In two hours, he said, he had shared the findings with scientists around the world in a video call from the World Health Organization.. “It’s pretty good, isn’t it? You stop being silly, to say the least, and you become part of a global project. ”

For Donald Trump, the president who coined the shameless “America First” slogan, Duprex and other American scientists represent the greatest hope for a vaccine in the world. “The United States is going to do it!“Declared the president.

But trying to sew a “Made in the USA” label on scientific research is tricky.

Duprex’s laboratory in Pittsburgh is collaborating with the Pasteur Institute in Paris and the Austrian pharmacist Themis Bioscience. The consortium has received funding from the Coalition for Innovation in Epidemic Preparation, a Norwegian-based organization funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and various governments, and is negotiating with the Serum Institute of India, one of the largest manufacturers. of vaccines worldwide.

Recently, vaccine researchers at Oxford used animal test results shared by the Rocky Mountain Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Montana.

Separately, the French public health research center Inserm is sponsoring clinical trials with four drugs that help treat patients with COVID-19. Trials are underway in France, with plans to quickly expand to other nations.

In a way, the response to the coronavirus reflects a medical community that has long been international in scope. At Massachusetts General Hospital, a team of Harvard doctors is testing the efficacy of inhaled nitrogen oxide in coronavirus patients. The research is being done in conjunction with Xijing Hospital in China and a couple of hospitals in northern Italy. Doctors at those centers have been collaborating for years.

Several scientists say the closest comparison to this moment could be the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1990s, when scientists and doctors closed ranks to fight the disease.. However, the technology and the possibility of sharing information today makes what was possible three decades ago seem little.

For practical reasons, medical scientists today have little choice but to study the coronavirus if they ever want to work. Most other laboratory research was discontinued due to social distancing, emergency closings, or restrictions on remote work.

The pandemic is also eroding the confidential nature that prevails in academic medical researchsaid Ryan Carroll, a Harvard professor of medicine involved in testing for the coronavirus there. Large and exclusive research can lead to grants, promotions and ownership, so scientists often work in secret, storing data on potential competitors, he said.

“Right now we are experiencing the ability to work collaboratively, forgetting about personal academic progress, because it is a matter of life and death,” he said.

A small measure of openness can be found on the medRxiv and bioRxiv servers, two online archives where academic research is shared before it has been reviewed and published in journals. The archives are packed with research on the coronavirus from around the world. Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping’s nationalistic tone, Chinese researchers have contributed a significant chunk of the coronavirus research that is available in the archive.

Although Chinese officials initially concealed the outbreak and have since used it for propaganda, Chinese scientists have led the world’s research on coronavirus in many ways. A Chinese laboratory released the initial viral genome in January, a disclosure that laid the foundation for coronavirus testing worldwide. And some of the most promising clinical trials may trace their origins to early research into the disease from China.

Few regions of the world have been left out. Last year, Jamal Ahmadzadeh, an epidemiologist at Urmia University in Iran, warned that the world needed a rapid alert system in response to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, another coronavirus. No country was immune to risk, he wrote.. Last week, in an email, as Iran struggled with one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, he wrote that to defeat the virus it was necessary to share information between laboratories and borders..

Even scientists working in fields unrelated to infectious diseases have been invited to join the effort.. Perrone, who oversees an Italian clinical trial of the immunosuppressive drug tocilizumab, is a cancer specialist; His participation is due to his experience conducting clinical trials for the National Cancer Institute in Naples.

Perrone said the coronavirus pandemic could further streamline medical science after the emergency has passed.. Ten days after the researchers conceived the trial, the generally cumbersome government approval process was completed, and doctors began recruiting patients, he explained. “This should be a lesson for the future,” he concluded.

