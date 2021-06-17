The coronavirus can also damage the nails: these are some examples

At first it was thought that coronavirus symptoms they were only respiratory. However, over time it has been seen that they can affect many levels: the digestive system, the heart, the brain, the skin…. There are many systems that suffer the damage of this virus, since it has receptors in the cells of many more organs than we think. For this reason, the list has become immense and incidentally has remained open, since it is not uncommon that even more than a year after their arrival in our lives, some new ones continue to appear. It is, for example, the case of effects on nails.

At the moment the cases have not been many, but they are enough for most specialists to consider that it is not a simple coincidence. In fact, recently several scientists from the University of East Anglia, from the UK, have written an article about it in The Conversation. In it they mainly talk about two nail injuries for which several cases have been detected in patients with coronavirus, but also three others that, although more isolated, seem to be equally related.

The effects of coronavirus on nails

The symptom of the coronavirus associated with nails for which more cases have been detected is the presence of a drawing in the shape of red crescent, which appears on the base.

Although it is a pattern that has already been associated with other conditions, it has never been so close to the base. Therefore, it has become part of the symptoms that are already known as COVID nails. Occurs relatively early, in some cases before two weeks since the coronavirus diagnosis took place. And it doesn’t seem to be something to worry about either, as in all patients end up remitting shortly after, with the growth of the nail. As for the causes, they are not clear, but it is believed that it could be associated with the presence of small damage to the blood vessels, although there are also experts who believe that it may be the result of some small clots, originated during the immune response.

Crescent pattern. Neri et al., J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol., 2020

Within that all cases of COVID nails are rare, among the most common, in addition to the one already mentioned, are the beau lines.

These injuries are more than known. Its about deep lines, channel-shaped, which appear from side to side of the fingernails or toenails. They are usually associated with situations of cellular stress, such as infection or aggressive treatments such as chemotherapy. Therefore, it is not surprising that they are also related to the coronavirus. In these patients, they generally appear from four weeks from the moment of diagnosis. Later, as with the rest of the causes, they subside the moment the reason that caused them disappears and the nail grows back normally.

Rare cases

In addition to the two cases mentioned, which are the most common, isolated injuries have been detected in the nails of some coronavirus patients.

Although they are isolated cases, in a single patient, it is believed that they are related to the coronavirus

For example, there was a patient who her nails became loose to the point of detaching from the base and falling out three months after passing COVID-19. This is also a well-known sign, called onychomadesis. It is usually reversible, since healthy and strong nails grow back under the ones that peeled off when the origin of the problem is solved. In fact, that was precisely what happened with this patient.

On the other hand, there was a person whose nails they were discolored and they took an orange hue 112 days after diagnosis. The last follow-up was done a month later and it was still the same, so there are no data on the reversibility of this symptom.

Finally, a coronavirus patient was detected Mees lines 45 days after your positive for COVID-19. These are white bands that appear across the width of the nails. They are common in heavy metal poisonings, although they can also be seen in patients with kidney problems or those undergoing chemotherapy. In general, they can appear due to numerous systemic disorders and disappear once these are solved.

Definitely, COVID nails are not serious. There are many other symptoms that should concern us more. However, it is important to pay attention to any abnormal sign, as making it known can help a lot to those who are trying to piece together the puzzle of the modus operandi of this virus. We are closer to the end of the tunnel, much closer than a few months ago. But this is not the time to stop trying to get to know him. Achieving it can help us to bring that end even closer and, above all, to be prepared for possible future encounters with this virus or with others related to it.

