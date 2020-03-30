The coronavirus invaded all areas of life. In football there were notable consequences and although clubs are now seeking measures to alleviate and financially exceed this moment, there are some fans who were also directly affected by the coronavirus.

In Colombia, several fans suffered serious consequences due to the coronavirus and are currently experiencing difficult situations abroad.

The fans from Medellín traveled to Buenos Aires to watch the Copa Libertadores match against Boca Juniors, but they did not manage to return on time and at the closing of the borders they were in precarious conditions in that country.

The same situation lived for the fans of America, but in Chile. Many fans traveled to Santiago to accompany the scarlets in their match against U. Católica, but they failed to return and now they manage to live on the streets of the Chilean capital.

A little more comical was the situation of the fans of Santa Fe. The red of the capital faced Pereira and many fans planned to travel to that city and be able to live that meeting. With everything bought, the fans found out a day before the game that the League was suspended and although they traveled they could not see their beloved red against the matecaña.

At the international level

In Europe, several fans were also affected by the coronavirus and with serious consequences. Atalanta vs. Valencia was one of the most exciting Champions League matches and although it was played in Milan, thousands of fans traveled from Bergamo to see their team in the round of 16. However, for many experts, that was a key point for the virus to spread more rapidly in Italy.

Galatasaray vs. Besiktas is another of the great classics of Istanbul, in Turkey. However, as the managers of that country did not want to pause football for that date, that great classic was played without fans, being a historical fact due to the coldness with which that exciting duel was lived.

PSG fans were also affected by the coronavirus. The team led by Neymar and Mbappé qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League as they did many years ago, but the stadium was completely empty as a preventive measure against the coronavirus. Despite this, hundreds of fans came to the Parque de los Príncipes to celebrate and the players left the side of the stadium.

England’s Charlton Athletic lost what they considered to be the most loyal fan in history. It was Seb Lewis and he had accompanied the club to all its home and away matches since 1998. The fan died at 38 from the coronavirus and left a record 1,076 consecutive games.

