The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had a video call with Larry Fink, president of the BlackRock fund, last Saturday afternoon.

Through his Twitter account, the Mexican president reported on the conversation he had with the CEO, which is considered, the world’s largest asset management company, cwith a value of almost seven trillion dollars. During the dialogue, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, was also present.

The reason for the call between López Obrador and the director of the investment firm, recognized as the most powerful person on the world stock market, was to exchange views on the economic and health crisis that is causing the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I had a video call with Larry Fink, president of the BlackRock fund, to exchange views on #coronavirus and global economic decline”, said the President of Mexico on social networks

López Obrador did not elaborate on what who spoke to the American magnate, who has shown interest in investing in the Maya Train, one of the flagship works of the government’s infrastructure plan.

At the beginning of March López Obrador received Fink at the National Palace, who expressed his confidence in Mexico and investment projects in the country, as reported by the president on his Twitter account.

Today I spoke with Larry Fink, president of the BlackRock fund, one of the most important financial groups in the world. He expressed his confidence in Mexico and I appreciated his decision to invest in our country ”, He wrote on March 5 on his official account.

Later, during their traditional morning conference, The head of the Executive explained that the president of BlackRock is investing in the state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

“He will support us because Mexico is being seen as a country for investment. They (BlackRock) are investing in Pemex and they are also interested in investing in the Maya Train, in some section ”, said.

This Sunday, at 5 in the afternoon, López Obrador will render the first quarterly report this year, where he will announce the economic recovery plan to cope with the anticipated crisis, derived from the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Larry Fink It is known worldwide for its stock market knowledge. Scholar of all markets, sectors of the economy, geopolitics and their movements, this financier born in The Angels, U.S, in 1952 he is a mandatory reference in times of turbulence as well as being the CEO of Blackrock, the largest fund management company on the planet. Much more in this surprise era of the coronavirus COVID-19 that surprised both the great powers and the small developing economies..

A few days ago, Fink shared his traditional letter, which he writes each year to the companies BlackRock invests in. This time the focus was on the Covid-19.

“I write these lines to you isolated in my house, like millions of people in the world. In my 44 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. The outbreak has affected financial markets with a speed and ferocity that only seen during financial shocks ”, begins this letter this guru.

In his epistle entitled “The state of global markets” Fink it lists different points that according to him changeto the current setting.

For the president of BlackRock, the consequences of the pandemic not only put pressure on the Stock Exchanges and world growth in the short term, “but have brought about a rethinking of many ideas about the global economy, such as our obsession with production chains in real time or our absolute confidence in air transport ”.

Fink notes that people around the world are reconsidering the way they work, shop, travel, or share things. “When we get out of this crisis, the world will be different. The psychology of investors will change, but also the way of doing business or consumption. And we will be much more dependent on our families to feel safe. “

López Obrador has said on multiple occasions that one of the strengths that Mexico has in the face of the coronavirus health emergency is the family. And this was stated, he reported, during the meeting with G20 leaders, which he held on March 26.

“We express that it is essential, as has been carried out in Mexico, to achieve the participation of the peoples, we have said it and I repeat it again:”that to face this health crisis, hospitals are not enough, it requires the participation of people and I spoke of the importance of the family ”, explained at a press conference after the meeting.

Despite the dark outlook now seen in world markets, Fink says in his letter that the economy will recover “quickly,” in part because the current situation lacks the obstacles to rebound that exist in a classic financial crisis. . “Central banks have reacted quickly to solve problems that may arise in credit markets, and governments are acting aggressively to adopt fiscal stimuli. ”

But Fink also observes risks, for example the uncertainty of knowing if it has “hit bottom” or not. “That is impossible to know. There are still many challenges ahead for those most indebted companies. If governments are not careful when designing their stimulus programs, the suffering and pain due to the economic downturn will fall disproportionately on the shoulders of those most economically vulnerable. ”

The finance guru launches a message of unity: “Due to the nature of the crisis and its ability to reach us all, we will only be strengthened as human beings as we face this virus together. To overcome this crisis, we need a response that crosses party lines and national borders. ”