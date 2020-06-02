The Liverpool has extended its agreement with New Balance until the end of July to be able to conclude the season with the same shirt that started it and thus delay the start of his new career with Nike two months later than expected. It is a consequence of the stoppage due to the coronavirus, which has affected other clubs such as Sampdoria, which will also have to postpone the change of brand in equipment for at least a month.

The crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic has generated situations that in the world of soccer have never occurred before: stopped competitions, rigorous protocols on the return to training, empty stadiums … And much uncertainty. Once the decision was made to resume the competitions one of the questions that were put on the table was: “what happens to the players who end their contract on June 30?”. But not only some players’ contracts have been affected, but also agreements between clubs and brands that were planning a change of sponsor this summer.

The Liverpool had reached a great agreement with Nike for which the American firm will dress the reds after a closed operation at 94 million euros per season for the next five years. However, the stoppage due to the coronavirus and the resumption of the Premier in a few weeks has forced the English team to postpone the rebranding. At the moment, he will continue wearing New Balance despite the fact that the contract ended in May.

The network set has issued a statement to report that they have agreed to extend the link with New Balance until July 31. So Liverpool will wear the same shirt with which they started a historic season in the Premier League with 25 points over Manchester City, second – with one game less. Sampdoria is in a similar situation and will also have to postpone the exchange of Joma for Macron until the end of Series A.