– The stands of Argentine stadiums, used to receiving thousands of fans in love with their clubs but also violent groups known as ‘barra bravas’, have been empty since mid-March due to the suspension of tournaments due to the coronavirus.

The sociologist and researcher Diego Murzi, vice president of the NGO Let’s Save Soccer (which fights against violence in this sport), analyzed the consequences that the fact that fans and bars are months off the fields can have on local soccer.

Although there is no stipulated date for the return of the activity, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) announced that the return will be, at first, without spectators.

“The bars, as economic actors in soccer, are complicated as other economic actors: like the club, the players or the sponsors. Nobody wins,” said Murzi.

The vice president of Salvemos al Futbol remarked that “the bars are not only financed by the party” and that it should be analyzed what relationship they have with the club managers.

“Many of the bars carry out informal economic activities, such as the sale of clothing, and the informal economy died (due to the mandatory quarantine in force in Argentina since March 20). All died. There are no people selling on the street. Yes you think of the bar as mostly people from the popular sectors, the informal popular sectors were killed by all this, “he said.

Most likely, after several games without spectators, a small number of fans will be allowed to enter.

The sociologist does not believe that in Argentina there is a “great demand” or a “giant stir” for the return of soccer.

Murzi quoted Jorge Valdano, who argued that soccer is the most important of the least important things, and said that the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic left sport “in the background.”

