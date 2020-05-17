Thenew coronavirus pandemicoriginated in the Chinese city of Wuhan exceeds has leftmore than 310,000 fatalities and more than 4.6 million people infectedworldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

This estimate, updated at 8.15 am this Sunday, specifically shows aglobal balance of 4,635,786 infections and 311,821 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

Brazil has become the tragic protagonist of the last hoursupon surpassing Spain and Italy on Saturday in the number of coronavirus cases and has positioned itself as the fourth country most affected by the pandemic with 233,511 positives, registering 14,919 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The Latin American country has also exceeded the15,000 deaths from the coronavirus, with 15,662, when presenting 816 deaths in the last day, making it the sixth country with the highest number of deaths globally, according to the latest data provided by the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

The state of Sao Paulo continues to be the most affected with 61,183 confirmed cases and 4,688 deaths, so it surpasses China in the number of deaths.

Furthermore, the total number of people recovered amounts to 1.69 million, withUnited States at the top of the list, with 268,376 recoveries,followed by Germany, with 152,600 patients saved, and Spain, with 146,446.

In a week that I had registeredless than 20,000 cases daily for two consecutive daysThe United States has added another 25,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1.46 million infected people and 88,754 fatalities.

After overtaking Spain this week,Russia remains the second most affected country in the worldby number of cases, with 272,043 and 2,537 deaths. Despite being the second country with the most cases of coronavirus, Russia has the lowest number of fatalities of all the countries that accumulate more than 100,000 infections.

United Kingdom has been ranked as the third country by number of casesand the second by number of fatalities, with 241,461 infections and 34,546 deaths. Spain, surpassed by Brazil, is in fifth position, with 230,698 cases and 27,563 deaths, followed by Italy, which accumulates 224,760 infections and 31,763 deaths due to COVID-19.

For his part,France registers 179,630 infected people and 27,532 deaths, while Germany accumulates 175,752 positives and 7,938 deaths. Turkey registers 148,067 coronavirus cases and 4,096 deaths, followed by Iran, with 118,392 positives and 6,937 deaths.

India and Peru have overtaken Chinain number of cases. The Indian Government has already confirmed 90,927 infections and 2,872. The Andean country, for its part, already estimates 88,541 affected and deceased, 2,523. China registers 84,044 cases and 4,638 deaths.

Next on the list isCanada, with 77,206 cases and 5,800 fatalities, followed by Belgium, which has 54,989 people with coronavirus and more than 9,000 deaths from COVID-19 (9,005 dead). Saudi Arabia has also exceeded 50,000 infections, with 52,016 cases and 302 deaths.

Above 40,000 infections areMexico, the Netherlands, Chile and Pakistan, while Ecuador, Qatar and Switzerland exceed 30,000 cases. Sweden, Portugal, Belarus, Singapore, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh already number more than 20,000.

Poland, Ukraine, Indonesia, Romania, Israel, Japan, Austria, Colombia, South Africa, Kuwait, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Denmark, South Korea, and Serbia exceed 10,000 infections.

Above the threshold of9,000 positives are Panama while the Czech Republic and Norwayhave more than 8,000 people with coronavirus. Argentina and Australia have more than 7,000 positives and Malaysia, Algeria, Bahrain, Morocco, Afghanistan and Finland exceed 6,000. With more than 5,000 cases are Moldova, Kazakhstan, Ghana, Nigeria and Oman.

