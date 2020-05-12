The last decade has witnessed the start of startus and fintechs as well as the promotion of promising technologies, where many are already ripe for harvest.

The coronavirus pandemic could not have come at a worse time for New York City’s On Deck Capital. The fintech unicorn, which was once promising, known for massaging big data with algorithms for lending to small businesses, started with such a promise.

In December 2014 it was made public and almost immediately its shares soared 40% to a maximum market value of $ 1.9 billion (mdd). It had front-line sponsors like Peter Thiel, Khosla Ventures, and Tiger Global. However, long before the Covid-19 started making headlines, On Deck hit a tough spot. As competitors flooded into their small business niche, customer acquisition expenses skyrocketed and margins plummeted. At the end of 2019, more than $ 1.6 billion of its market value was gone and On Deck was trying a strategy of change.

Download Forbes Mexico print edition for free

What had been a challenging future for On Deck has become hopeless. In the first quarter of 2020, the company reported a loss of $ 59 million in fixed income of $ 111 million due to an alarming and coronavirus-related increase in loan delinquency that forced her to increase your credit loss reserve. It has also used $ 987 million of its $ 1,100 line of credit in an effort to avoid a liquidity crisis. Employees have had their hours reduced, and with the On Deck shares now trading below a dollar, an activist investor demands that CEO Noah Breslow and two other board members be fired.

Given this, the company has remained silent, but a person familiar with the situation says that Evercore (independent global investment banking advisory company) has been contracted to buy On Deck.

On Deck Capital is just one of many financial startups in the midst of an existential crisis. The fintech boom of the past decade has produced a vast panorama of new companies and novel technologies. However, the current picture is not very encouraging; many will need to find merger partners soon.

It may interest you: Fintech applications grow 50% in Mexico and 20% worldwide

An increase in business began just as the contagion was spreading. In January, Visa announced it would pay $ 5.3 billion to buy San Francisco Plaid (A technology platform that connects bank accounts to applications) For its part, Intuit in February stated that it would pay $ 7.1 billion for Credit Karma.

Photo: Chris Liverani / Unsplash

The coronavirus pandemic, and the business disruptions it is causing, will accelerate the pace of transactions over the next year. On the other hand, Motif, a 10-year stock investment fintech backed by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan that was once valued at $ 440 million, announced that cwould err and sell its technology and intellectual property to Charles Schwab. Some like Motif and On Deck will end in shotgun weddings, while others will find happy marriages of convenience.

Galileo, based in Salt Lake City, is a financial technology that drives payments for the Robinhood business app (the money transfer company) TransferWise and Chime (the digital bank). Despite his $ 77 million venture capital increase in October 2019, valued at $ 1 billion, in early April he jumped into the arms of SoFi (a company that helps keep control of finances) for $ 1.2 billion.

Negotiations for that hasty deal began the first week of March, after Covid-19 cases began to be officially registered in the United States. Galileo’s CEO Clay Wilkes will leave with a net worth of $ 700 million. The SoFi-Galileo deal claims to be the first major acquisition in virtual history, and surely not the last.

“You are going to see many fallen angels who cannot obtain the capital and will be collected in the next three to twelve months”, says Steve McLaughlin, founder and CEO of FT Partners (investment bank focused on financial technology). He also commented that two other categories of acquisitions will emerge. Big companies like PayPal, Mastercard and Visa “will continue in attack mode, because they are in a fierce battle”. And a segment of the intermediate market will include companies that are not yet desperate but underperforming in this new economy; they will be purchased at lower prices.

Follow us on Google News to always stay informed

Nigel Morris, co-founder of Capital One and managing partner of venture capital firm QED, explains that established banks should take advantage of the opportunity to acquire new companies with innovative technologies and major customer bases. “If there was a suitable time to make a move in a merger or acquisition, it would be this. Never waste a good crisis, ”he says.

Given this, Forbes spoke to more than a dozen venture capitalists, bankers, entrepreneurs, consultants, and teachers on the prospects for financial technology acquisitions for the coming year. Based on these conversations, Twelve possible fintech targets were identified.

Furthermore, most agreed that online loan fintechs like On Deck were the most vulnerable to acquisition. While companies like LendingClub, Avant and GreenSky used their new technologies to drive impressive user growthThey have finally failed to deliver on their promises to interrupt. They have all struggled with financing costs. Without the benefit of their own deposits, like traditional banks, Fintech companies have had to resort to strategies such as securitization, It is not only expensive, but in times of severe market uncertainty, it tends to evaporate completely.

Since its inception in 2011, Fintech CommonBond student loan has awarded money to more than 500,000 clients. He announced that 2019 was his best year on record, and revenue grew 40% to approximately $ 40 million. But the coronavirus pause will throw a damp blanket over its momentum.

Photo: Pixabay.

Securitized loans represent a third of its financing, and with that market effectively frozenOne wonders if CommonBond will withstand the pandemic or perhaps be consumed by one of its strategic owners, such as Fifth Third Bank of Cincinnati, which led a $ 50 million investment in a round at startup in 2018.

Similarly, Progressive Insurance It could double the fintech Upstart, which it invested in during a $ 50 million round in 2019. The Silicon Valley company makes high-risk personal loans ranging from $ 5,000 to $ 30,000 and uses artificial intelligence to assess risk. With rampant unemployment, Upstart’s future could be bleak. An Upstart spokesperson claims it is well funded, but the company stated that 10% of its borrowers have already defaulted on loans or negotiated an extension of the expiration date to April. Additionally, some of Upstart’s loans are trading at distressed levels of just 65 cents on the dollar.

Follow the information about the economy and business in Forbes Mexico

Several online lenders fit into the category of rush sale. San Francisco-based Prosper, as the online lender LendingClub, has long struggled to build a sustainable business. However, the coronavirus could hasten its disappearance or final sale. Kabbage, the Atlanta small business lender that was last valued at $ 1.2 billion in 2017, recently suspended hundreds of employees and came to a hiatus to originate new loans before focusing on making them available to the Payroll Protection Program from government stimulus.

Digital banks are doing better than pure lenders, but unemployment and uncertainty will reduce valuations and stimulate acquisitions. New York-based MoneyLion serves middle-income customers and has more than six million users. Recent business closings have had a “massive impact on our customer base from an employment perspective”says CEO Dee Choubey.

Almost 10% of their clients fall behind on their personal loan payments, approximately double the typical level. You are also experiencing slower growth in your membership level of $ 20 a month. MoneyLion, last valued at $ 630 million, would be a good fit for a bank or tech company. “We always have conversations about our future, but there is nothing imminent on the horizon”, says a MoneyLion spokesperson.

Current, another New York digital bank, has struck a chord with low-income teens and clients. CEO Stuart Sopp says that growth has accelerated in the last two months. He plans to raise more funds this year, claiming he could do it today, but he wants to wait until the fall, when investors may be open to higher valuations. The current value of $ 95 million was calculated in October 2019. “Since we started three years ago, we have been contacted several times a year [sobre ser adquiridos]”He adds.

Payment companies have been favorites of financial technology for the past year, and TransferWise has built an impressive $ 3.5 billion business a help consumers make international money transfers at cheaper rates than those offered by banks. Scott Harkey, chief strategy officer for payment and technology consulting firm Levvel, believes that PayPal, or Visa or even a large technology company is a likely buyer. “Covid-19 is likely to have a negative impact on TransferWise’s business, it could reduce their value and weaken their position in a way that makes them an attractive acquisition target. ”Harkey says.

Check the Forbes List with the richest entrepreneurs in Mexico

Automatic advisers like Betterment, Wealthfront and Personal Capital could also be found in the auction block. Approximately a decade after its inception, robo-advising has won over its fans and customers, however the service alone has not proven to be a sustainable business model. Given this, have begun to diversify, launching debit cards last year and aggressively competing with rates on savings accounts. Now that the Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates to zero, these points of differentiation have dimmed.

Photo: ..

“It is not a surprise to hear that Wealthfront is emerging in meetings as a target for mergers and acquisitions.”, says Wealthfront spokeswoman Kate Wauck. “We feel very good about the business despite these difficult times.”

Company: CommonBond

Deal: Student loans

Foundation year: 2012

Last assessment: $ 400

Last capital financing date: June 2018

Comments: Forbes contacted the financing sources questioned due to problems in the securitization market. Fifth Third is a strategic owner.

Company: Upstart

Deal: Personal loans

Foundation year: 2012

Last assessment: $ 750

Last capital financing date: April 2019

Comments: Same as Prosper’s.

Company: Kabbage

Deal: Small Business Loans

Foundation year: 2009

Last assessment: $ 1,200

Last capital financing date: August 2017

Comments: In March, it stopped making loans and suspended hundreds of employees; defaulting on loans between small business clients.

Company: Personal Capital

Deal: Digital banking

Foundation year: 2009

Last assessment: $ 950

Last capital financing date: February 2019

Comments: Similar to Betterment, with $ 12 billion in assets, 23,000 customers, and two million people using its free tools.

Company: Deck Capital

Deal: Small Business Loans

Foundation year: 2006

Last assessment: $ 53

Last capital financing date: 2014

Comments: Currently it is said it is experiencing difficulties.

Company: Wealthfront

Deal: Digital banking

Foundation year: 2008

Last assessment: 500 dollars

Last capital financing date: January 2018

Comments: It has $ 20,000 million in assets under management and 400,000 users.

Company: Betterment

Deal: Digital banking

Foundation year: 2008

Last assessment: 800 dollars

Last capital financing date: July 2017

Comments: With more than a decade in business, this aspiring unicorn with $ 20 billion in assets and 500,000 customers could benefit a strategic buyer.

Company: MoneyLive

Deal: Digital banking

Foundation year: Personal loans

Last assessment: $ 630

Last capital financing date: March 2020

Comments: Loan delinquencies have increased, but this full-service fintech could be a great turnkey purchase for a bank

Company: TransferWise

Deal: International money transfers

Foundation year: 2010

Last assessment: $ 3,500

Last capital financing date: May 2019

Comments: Growth will likely slow during the pandemic, which could lower its price.

Company: Current

Deal: Digital banking

Foundation year: 2015

Last assessment: 95 dollars

Last capital financing date: October 2019

Comments: Fintech claims to have grown to more than 900,000 users despite the Covid-19, but the recession could propel an opportunistic buyer into action.

Company: Next

Deal: Small Business Insurance

Foundation year: 2016

Last assessment: $ 1,000

Last capital financing date: October 2019

Comments: Small business customer claims are likely to increase; Reinsurance giant Munich Re already has a stake.

Also read: Softbank investment of 100 million dollars in Mexican fintech AlphaCredit is guaranteed

Company: Prosper

Deal: Personal loans

Foundation year: 2005

Last assessment: 550 dollars

Last capital financing date: September 2017

Comments: Defaults and delinquencies are likely to increase. Funding problems could become a bigger one.

By: Jeff Kauflin