At the foot of the Acropolis, the Koukaki neighborhood in Athens is usually very popular with tourists, but since the pandemic struck, its terraces, pedestrian streets and also its accommodations Airbnb they ran out of clients. Read Zoom classes for $ 70,000? Covid-19 hits students

In Athens, as in all European capitals, with the interruption of air connections, the world-wide spread of the new coronavirus ended the tourist stays at the end of a decade of crisis.

The stoppage of activities due to the world emergency of the coronavirus has been a severe blow to populations that depend on tourism. Photo: .

Directly affected, hundreds of smallholders had decided to rent their properties on Airbnb to compensate for their loss of income. “There has been a brutal stoppage of reservations,” said Romina Tsitu, owner of two homes in Koukaki, who has been renting via the Airbnb platform since 2014. Meanwhile, Stefania Dimitroula made a decision. Your small Koukaki apartment is now available for long-term rentals.

“Since the beginning of the summer of 2018, he was constantly busy thanks to Airbnb,” explains the 32-year-old Greek. But “100% of my reservations were canceled for April, May and June”. This unemployed woman had no other choice.

Long-term rental is a “real bottom line,” says Patrick Tkatschenko. This real estate agent in Athens, a member of the Greek Real Estate Federation (OMASE), was contacted in recent weeks by several owners interested in the classic rental. “Airbnb is taking a heavy hit. The consequences of Covid-19 are accelerating market regulation. It is extremely brutal,” Tkatschenko told ..

– Airbnb laid off a quarter of its staff –

The US platform, “hit hard” by the pandemic, announced Tuesday the layoff of a quarter of its 7,500 employees. “We are collectively going through the most painful crisis of our lives,” admitted Airbnb chief Brian Chesky.

Based in San Francisco, Airbnb, which announces by 2020 revenue “less than half” of that generated in 2019, acknowledges not knowing “when travel will resume.” And “when they do, it will be different,” Chesky estimates.

For many, the tourist apartment, unlike hotels, still has several years ahead as it allows the client to isolate themselves safely.

In Barcelona, ​​Enrique Alcántara is not concerned about the future of Airbnb and wants to believe in the “triumph” of this type of accommodation.

For many, the tourist apartment, unlike hotels, still has several years ahead as it allows the client to isolate themselves safely. Photo: .

The president of Apartur, the federation of tourist apartment associations in Barcelona, ​​expects an 85% drop in turnover by 2020. But he considers that the tourist apartment “will adapt more easily to the new needs of tourists, especially in security matter. “

At the moment, overnight stays in tourist apartments in Spain fell 65.5% in March, according to the National Statistics Institute.

Juan Quilis, owner of an apartment in Seville, does not intend to abandon the rent in the short term. “Here the high season is in spring (boreal). The highest income reserves are at that time. A couple of weeks ago, I put an ad in Idealista to rent it for 2-3 months. But people wanted it for long duration. That I am not interested because they are contracts of 3-5 years. If I see that things do not go back, I will put it in long-term rental, but it would be the last option, “he added.

In France, Airbnb hopes that bookings will recover this summer thanks to the domestic clientele, since the French will surely have to spend their holidays in the country.

“Currently the activity is minimal due to the confinement measures,” explains Aurélien Pérol, director of communication for Airbnb France, who believes that “the climate of uncertainty about the exact modalities of unconfunding will favor last-minute bookings.”

In Amsterdam, the supply of classic rentals increased in mid-April, according to the local newspaper Het Parool.

A study by Spitogatos, the first real estate ad platform in Greece, reveals a clear increase in rental property on the classic market during the month of April.

