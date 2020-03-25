Spanish football is in an unprecedented situation. The coronavirus has halted football competitions and all clubs fear millions of losses due to COVID-19. Especially concerned is the president of the League, Javier Tebas, who in the background he hears the drums of a revolt from the teams that hold him in power.

The top leader of the club management is crazy about the return of the competition and that he resisted until the last second to suspend. He was forced to do so on March 12 when his two trusted men, Luis Gil and Carlos del Campo, they went to meet with the Federation to say that the competition was going on, but the circumstances made them know by radio of the suspension. That same morning positive cases of coronavirus were announced in Valencia and Real Madrid basketball and for fear of wearing down the image of the competition, the temporary closure was decided.

Thebes and theirs accounted for possible losses if the competition was not restarted and the calculations resulted in losses of 600 million, between 20% and 30% of the clubs budget. Rubiales tried this Wednesday to put a cape giving the League the possibility of seeking financing to cover an amount close to the estimated loss. The president of the League made it clear that it could not be covered because the 2015 Royal Decree on the Centralized Sale of Television Rights –That it gave absolute power– he does not contemplate these cases, although he really ignored the most important question: the League cannot negotiate, but the clubs can.

It seems that Thebes does not want or need help to face the crisis, But there is enormous concern in the clubs about the management that is being carried out during the pandemic. The insurance management of the competition has not gone unnoticed by anyone. “You may have chosen the cheapest because it seems that we are not covered at all”, denounces a club. The truth is that the president of the League defended himself saying that the COVID-19 does not cover his competition as he has not done with the rest, but it is no less true that Thebes could have insured “random force majeure events” in agreement with the insurer, as CUNEF professor Julián Oliver explains in an article.

This situation makes it clear that Thebes, who both boasts of having a great economic mattress, Perhaps he did not choose the most voluminous insurance to cover his competition. At the same time, competitions such as the Olympics or FIFA, forced to postpone or cancel, have already shown that they have a contingency fund of 2,000 and 500 million euros, respectively, to cope with the damage caused by the coronavirus. The clubs associated with the League do not seem to suffer the same fate.

Television rights give 85% of income to clubs

The situation is serious for some clubs that ask for responsibilities because they know that if the games are not played they will not collect their share of the pie. Thebes is eager to close a deal with the Association of Spanish Footballers – a union now puppet of the president – to be able to play every 48 hours. That idea, however, has not caught on in some footballers who put their health ahead, as he said Lucas Pérez in the FIFA tournament in Ibai Llanos.

As if that were not enough, we must bear in mind that the parties would have to be played under certain conditions to satisfy the television operator of Thebes. The agreement does not have the spirit that the matches can be played at the same time by playing with multiple schedules that could endanger the health of the athletes if we imagine the case that a match is played in Seville at 4 pm in June.

Thebes, despite knowing that all these impediments exist, maintains his confidence and faith that the competition will restart in mid-May and that everyone will be able to go to the stadiums normally. The clubs, however, see this scenario as impossible and claim responsibilities. Someone has to pay for the party and of course they don’t seem very good about the work.