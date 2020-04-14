India has gifted us with many picturesque notes in this coronavirus pandemic. It is difficult to forget the Covid-19 helmet that some traffic officers wore to raise awareness. Now inventor Sudhakar Yadav, who holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest trike, has risen to fame for having built the first — and only for now — crown car.

Possibly the only car that we will see in action in a long time, the coronacoche is a small vehicle shaped like a coronavirus. A vehicle that its creator plans to donate to the police in his city, Hyderabad, to sensitize his countrymen to the dangers of this pandemic and its way of spreading.

It is not fast or long, although it is very tall due to its spherical shape, which is an innovation in the sector. Beneath its striking green body adorned with red spikes is hidden a quad with a 100 cubic centimeter motorcycle engine. Yadav affirms that it can reach 40 km / hour of top speed and explains that he has invested ten days in its construction.

We have said ‘this time’ because Yadav has also built two other special vehicles. One, a bicycle in the form of a cigar to denounce the dangers of smoking and another in the form of a bird cage to protest against the confinement of birds in cages, something common in the country.

It is nothing new: it is known that Oscar Mayer walked sausage-shaped vans around the United States and in Barcelona there was even a vehicle in the shape of a bottle of cava. He was advertising Freixenet, of course.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.