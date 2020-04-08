Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Wednesday that the “coronabonos”, a collective debt instrument, would cause more problems than solutions to boost the economy in the long term once the coronavirus crisis is over.

“The Netherlands was and is against the idea of ​​eurobonds (also called coronabonds). We think it will create more problems than solutions for the European Union,” Hoekstra said in a message on Twitter, after the European finance ministers failed to reconcile their positions. and give a common economic response to this crisis.