The corner where George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, scene of a shooting today in full commemoration of his death



“George Floyd Square” is an area where you rarely see a police presence.

LOS ANGELES – The south street corner of Minneapolis (Minnesota) where today a year ago African American George Floyd died of suffocation This Tuesday was the scene of a shooting that left one injured, the Police Department of that city confirmed to Efe.

A Minneapolis Police spokesperson explained that about 10 shots near the square now known as “George Floyd Square”, right at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was killed by then-agent Derek Chauvin.

In a statement, the police said that at 10:10 local time several agents arrived at the scene, after receiving alert calls about the shooting.

According to witnesses collected by the agents, several people saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the area “at high speed.”

One person is transferred to the hospital after the shooting

Shortly thereafter, a person was transferred to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

“It is believed that the injury does not endanger his life,” said the police.

Restricted access and little police presence in “George Floyd Square”

The one known as “George Floyd Plaza” has restricted access and controlled by activists and there is rarely a police presence since the death of the African American.

According to videos of the moment, several dozen people were in the square offering their respects and praying for Floyd on the anniversary of his death on May 25, 2020.

Floyd’s death then triggered the largest wave of protests and race riots in America. since the late 1960s after the assassination of Martin Luther King with a single plea: an end to police brutality against racial minorities.

Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes, he was found guilty last April of all three charges he faced: second degree involuntary murder, third degree murder and second degree involuntary manslaughter.

Since he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for each of the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third. The reading of his sentence will take place on June 25.

