the Coria receives the Cabecense

05/07/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

The Cabecense travel this Saturday to Guadalquivir Stadium to measure yourself with Coria in their sixth match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which will begin at 19:00.

The Coria He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the sixth day after suffering a defeat against him Bows in the previous match by a result of 2-1. Since the start of the season, the hosts have won in one of the four games played to date, with 17 goals for and 31 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Cabecense managed to defeat La Palma CF 1-0 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from towers, so he hopes to repeat the scoreboard, this time in the stadium of the Coria. To date, of the four games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won one of them and has scored 26 goals against 19 in favor.

In reference to local performance, the Coria He has a record of a victory and a draw in two games played in his stadium, which shows that he is losing points in his fiefdom, giving visitors opportunities to achieve results in his favor. Away from home, the Cabecense He signed a draw in his only visit as a visitor so far in the competition.

The two rivals have met before in the Guadalquivir Stadium, in fact, the numbers show two wins and four draws in favor of the Coria. In turn, the locals have a total of six consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last time these teams played in this competition was in February 2019 and the match ended with a 4-0 result for the hosts.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of five points. The team of Cougar He comes into the game in seventh position and with 20 points before the game. As for the visiting team, the Cabecense, is fourth in the classification with 25 points.