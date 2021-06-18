the Corellano receives the Peña Azagresa

06/18/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 18:00 the match of the ninth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Corellano Yet the Peña Azagresa in the Municipal Ombatillo.

The Corellano comes to the ninth meeting with the intention of improving their numbers in the competition after having drawn 0-0 against the Baztan in his last game. In addition, the locals have won five of the eight games played so far with a figure of 43 goals in favor and 38 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Peña Azagresa it was defeated 0-2 in the last match it played against the Txantrea, so that a triumph over the Corellano it would help him improve his career in the championship. To date, of the eight games that the Peña Azagresa In the Second Phase of the Third Division, he has won three of them with a balance of 33 goals for and 46 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Corellano they have won three times and drawn once in four games played so far, which is why they are a solid team in their stadium, getting most of the points played. In the role of visitor, the Peña Azagresa has a balance of one victory, two defeats and a draw in four games played, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Corellano add a positive result at home.

In turn, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won three games in a row at the stadium of the Corellano. The last confrontation between the Corellano and the Peña Azagresa This tournament was played in December 2019 and ended with a 2-3 result in favor of the locals.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by seven points in favor of the Corellano. The locals come to the meeting in third position and with 41 points in the locker. On the other hand, the visitors have 34 points and occupy the fifth position in the tournament.