The core of the Earth is thrown out of balance and science does not understand why

The solid iron inner core of the Earth grows faster on one side than the other, and the reasons for this strange phenomenon are not yet known. According to a new study by seismologists at the University of Berkeley in California and published in the journal Nature, it appears that increased growth on one side of the core indicates that something below Indonesia is removing heat from the inner core at a faster rate than to the opposite side, thus generating an imbalance on the planet. In the video below, be amazed by all the information about this discovery from science.