The Copa América can be followed in Catalonia through TV3

06/17/2021 at 4:28 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The public television of Catalonia, TV3, has reached an agreement to broadcast the most outstanding matches of the Copa América openly. Until now, only the regional channel of Galicia covered the competition in Spain. TV3 will broadcast the next two commitments from Brazil and Argentina, both at two in the morning, and will do the same from now on and until the grand final, which will take place on July 11..

The duel between Brazil and Peru can be followed from 2:00 a.m. from Thursday to Friday and the same will happen 24 hours later with the transcendental Argentina-Uruguay, where Leo Messi and Luis Suárez meet again. Both Neymar’s Brazil and Leo Messi’s Argentina are the two main favorites to finish first in the group and avoid until the grand final of the tournament.

Currently, and after the tie in the debut against Chile, Argentina is second with a point in Group B, led by Paraguay after clearly defeating Bolivia on the first day. Brazil, for its part, beat Venezuela (3-0) and marches in first position in group A with the same points as Colombia, which defeated Ecuador by the minimum.

In search of the quarterfinals

The Copa América has been divided into two groups of five teams in which the first four classified are classified.. The selections They go directly to the quarterfinals and face a single match until the final in various venues in Brazil, after CONMEBOL resigned to dispute in the original headquarters of Argentina and Colombia. The decisive game for the title will be played in Maracana next Sunday, July 11.