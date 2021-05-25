The Copa América asks for Messi’s name on his record

05/24/2021

On at 21:56 CEST

He has it engraved with fire. Beyond the Olympic Games held in 2008 and the even more distant Under-20 World Cup in 2005, Leo Messi has not won any important title with the albiceleste, something that he hopes to remedy next June at the Copa América. It will be his sixth participation in this tournament and, although he has been very close twice, he has not yet been able to lift the trophy. From June 13 to July 10 you will have a new opportunity.

Three endings

Three have been the times that Leo Messi has been closest to winning the Copa América title. The first was the year of their debut, when they played the final against Brazil and ended up on the side of the ‘canarinha’ by a resounding 0-3. In two consecutive years, 2015 and 1016, there was no luck in the last game either. These are two very similar editions because Argentina reached the final and in both the rival was Chile. And, as if that were not enough, the two were resolved on penalties, always in favor of La Roja. In 2015 Chile won the shootout 4-1, while a year later it was 4-2 and Leo Messi missed the first pitch.

They also had no luck in the 2011 and 2019 editions. The first year the Albiceleste left the tournament in the quarterfinals against Uruguay, while in the last edition they finished in third position. He has always been close but has never reached the finish line, something he hopes to remedy this summer.

A long hiatus

There is a win on the part of Barça’s ’10’ to put on the albiceleste shirt again because the last time was in November 2020, in a qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Peru. The match was played on November 17. In fact, before playing the Copa América from June, he will have to play two qualifying matches for the World Cup, two important appointments for the Argentine team against Chile in Argentine territory, on June 4, and Colombia, on June 9 in Colombian lands. .

Leo Messi has played 142 games with the albiceleste in which he has scored 71 goals, figures of a true genius.