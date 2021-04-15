The cop who shot Jacob Blake seven times is back on duty



Protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The agent of the Kenosha Police –In the state of Wisconsin– who shot the African-American Jacob blake seven times, Rusten sheskey, has returned to his post and active service, according to a statement from the Chief of Police, Daniel Miskinis, who has specified that he will not face any internal sanction within the force either.

Miskinis, in the letter, has admitted that “some will not be satisfied” with this decision, but that after the investigations it has been concluded that the agent “acted within the policy of the Police, so he will not be subject to any type of discipline, ”reports CNN.

The agent “Acted within the law and was consistent with the training,” has reiterated the Chief of Police.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced in January that Sheskey would not face charges for the shooting, after the administrative discharge that ended March 31, Sheskey has returned to his post.

The shooting at 29-year-old Blake, who was in front of his three sons, sparked a new wave of demonstrations in cities across the United States, beginning months earlier after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Police on May 25.

Officer Sheskey had responded to a call about a domestic dispute on August 23. The agent shot Blake as he tried to access a van after a failed attempt to arrest him, according to a report by Wisconsin State Attorney General Josh Kaul.

According to previous investigations, Blake was carrying a knife at the time of the shooting, something that his relatives have denied at all times.

