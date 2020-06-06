The Coordinated Institute of Governance and Applied Economicshas defended this Wednesday that the Government “Cannot marginalize the use of cash”, in reference to the code of good practices for the retail sector released by the Secretary of State for Commerce, which recommends promoting card payment.

In a press release, the institution defends that «There is no sense in altering the daily lives of millions of citizens that they depend almost exclusively on this means of payment “and points out that the central government should adopt” a stance of determined defense of the current currency, of everyone’s money “.

According to his analysis, the Executive you should not make this “official incentive” to electronic means of payment“Controlled from the outside in their operations and, on many occasions, with final deposits, also outside the funds that are moved, outside the fiscal control of the national authorities.”

Along these lines, the Institute maintains that currently the means of payment business is «a oligopoly controlled by a small number of companies and institutions »They accumulate “immense power beyond any control by national governments” and warns of the “danger” that this entails “even for basic concepts such as sovereignty”.

As it has been advocating since the pandemic spread, the Coordinate Institute has maintained that “There is no evidence that coins and bills are vehicles for spreading contagion” and he recalled the approaches in this regard of the WHO, the European Central Bank and other national banks, such as the Bundesbank, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada and the Bank of France.

Thus, the Coordinate Institute does not understand the insistence of Government to “demonize” cash when the Bank of Spain itself has officially assured that “there is no danger of contagion from its use, with the improper benefit of the operators of the plastic money.”

Population without electronic payment

The analysis recalls that an “important” segment of the Spanish population lacks habits of use of electronic means of payment, It maintains a repeated custom of using cash and stresses that “any insistence from official means to restrict its use is seriously altering the lives of these people without sound scientific or health justification.”

In that sense, they delve into what broad social layers of older people not accustomed to electronic payment methods or in rural areas with a multitude of small businesses where POS are scarce “are seeing their difficulties and risks of social exclusion increase to those of the pandemic itself.”

«That cash dependent population it is suffering from a situation of negative and unfair discrimination due to the constant cut off of access to ATMs and bank offices. The social and economic problems that this lack of access to cash is generating in large layers of the population are becoming more serious in situations such as the current health crisis and its consequences are going to be shocking in the whole country, “they point out. the analysts of the Institute.

Re-evaluate the recommendation

The Executive Vice President of the Coordinate Institute, Jesús Sánchez Lambás, considers that the health authorities should to reevaluate this recommendation “lacking the most elemental scientific rigor”, to restrict the use of cash and to prioritize other means of payment.

Sánchez Lambás stresses that the prioritization of card payments “has a very negative impact on many social sectors” and “does not have firm health support.” “A greater institutional neutrality in this sense would be good. Preventing or hindering access to money does nothing more than promote inequality and the unfair distribution of wealth. Once again we say that the right to have cash is, today, essential », he concluded.