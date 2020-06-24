Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Samurai Shodown is a series of fights that has done very well in recent months thanks to SNK having made efforts to ignite the passion for it after the success of Samurai Shodown (2019). SNK announced that it would release Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, a compilation with all the major games in the franchise, and a collection edition for Europe was revealed. If you hoped there would be one for America as well, there is some great news, as an amazing package is now available.

A few hours ago it was announced that a limited edition, the Classic Edition, will arrive in America, which will contain the base game apart from some collectible items that no fan of the series will want to miss. This edition will retail for $ 69.99 USD and will be available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

What does Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection Classic Edition contain?

What stands out most about this special package is that, like the special edition for Europe, it has an art book and the game’s soundtrack, but it will have some differences, such as the packaging and presentation of the collectibles. We leave you with a list of them and an image of everything in the edition.

Game in physical format for PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch.

Shockbox format box made by Fangamer, which replicates the NeoGeo AES games box.

Non-functional NeoGeo AES mini cartridge from Samurai Shodown Collection.

Reversible illustration for the shockbox.

2 CD with the original soundtrack.

Replica of the MVS kit box to await the art book and CDs.

Contents of the Classic Edition

If you are interested in this collection, we inform you that the preorders are already available and that they will close on July 26.

What did you think of this classic edition? Are you happy with the content of the package or did you expect it to be more similar to that of Europe? Tell us in the comments.

Samurai Shodown: NeoGeo Collection is now available on PC (Epic Games Store and Steam) and will arrive on July 28 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the classics it contains, we invite you to check this recommendation or watch the video below.

