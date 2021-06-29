The controversy over the name change of Boba Fett’s ship

In these days a LEGO figure dedicated to the second season of the “The Mandalorian” series has been officially announced. A set that includes Boba Fett’s ship, attached to the Mando figures and Boba himself. The distinctive note of this set that will be available from August is that completely skip the use of Slave I, the name that Boba Fett’s ship has always had in the Star Wars franchise. Instead, they only refer to it as the Boba Fett’s Starship.

This name change was later made official when LEGO Star Wars lead designer Michael Lee Stockwell revealed that it was never going to be called Slave I again, and was referred to simply as Boba Fett’s ship.

Everybody is [abandonando el nombre de Esclavo I] Added LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen. It is probably not something that has been publicly announced, but it is something that Disney no longer wants to use.

We know that the character Boba Fett may experience a moment of splendor when the series “The Book of Boba Fett” premieres on Disney + at the end of the year, and there is speculation that Disney may want to do a facelift. That is, this name change in merchandising related to Boba Fett is to eliminate an association with the more common connotation of the word “slave”, throughout the history of enslaved African Americans in the United States, the times that occur today and last summer’s Black Lives Matter movement, which has already brought about the phasing out of words like “slave,” “master,” and other related terminology in other industries. This would not be the first time that Star Wars has removed an aspect of the franchise that has potentially problematic ties to slavery, as Leia Organa’s “Slave Leia” costume from “Return of the Jedi” was removed from products after fans will recognize her sexist and objective roots.

Actor Mark Austin, who played Boba Fett in the special edition of “A New Hope,” has come out in response to this move to criticize Disney. First with a photo of Leia Organa as Carrie Fisher with the costume she wore when she was a slave to Jabba the Hutt, to comment that this was “Starfighter Leia”. He then posted a series of tweets expressing his frustration by tweeting and retweeting sarcastic comments and criticisms similar to Star Wars.

