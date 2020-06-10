The singer Loquillo wanted to join the tribute and farewell messages to the late leader of ‘Jarabe de Palo’, Pau Donés, who died on Tuesday due to the cancer he suffered since 2015. However, his comment on social networks has sparked controversy and criticism for the words chosen to remember Donés.

I remember the first time I met Pau Donés.

He kept an autograph of mine that I had signed for him when he was not yet in music. Rest in peace, Pau. pic.twitter.com/3soWa5ugn7 – Loquillo (@LOQUILLOoficial) June 9, 2020

“I remember the first time I met Pau Donés. He kept an autograph of mine that I had signed for him when he was not yet in music. Rest in peace, Pau.” These words, with which Loquillo wanted to dismiss the singer of ‘Jarabe de Palo’, have earned him a wave of criticism on Twitter, among those who consider his anecdote “egotistical”.

Although Loquillo ‘tweeted’ his message this Tuesday, after learning of the death of Pau Donés, the controversy continued a day later on social media:

I still remember when Loquillo was a mindundi and went through the bars of Gràcia making the ghost. The nonsense has been accentuated with age. – Carles (@IPortuaris) June 10, 2020

Loquillo is controversial for some words that some soft reinterpret based on their foolish reading comprehension. Loquillo expresses his affection towards a person who once gave it to him, already famous, in the form of admiration. pic.twitter.com/E2aSG9D0dq – Ferran D’Antequera (@FerranAntequera) June 10, 2020

I remember when I met Loquillo, he was getting scary half-span stripes that were scary and he was going around offering his autographs to everyone as a madman. – MIKEL-ON (@ mikimoto55) June 10, 2020

What fucks Loquillo is that despite having signed an autograph for Pau Donés when he was not in music, he gave it a thousand turns musically and humanly speaking. – Luk Anikos (@Luk_Anikos) June 10, 2020

Loquillo is the friend you invite to your house and you don’t know how you end up watching the video of his wedding. – Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) June 10, 2020

Loquillo giving his condolences to himself for the death of Pau Donés. – The Humanoid (@ElHumanoid) June 10, 2020

Loquillo giving condolences https://t.co/xDg1MixfAB pic.twitter.com/6lVO6VyO05 – Tony Brown (@ Petrelli86) June 10, 2020

Loquillo, you’re an asshole. https://t.co/E3QynQybi5 – Cinty IntheSky 🎗 (@cintyinthesky) June 10, 2020

Loquillo expressing his condolences for losing a fan. – (@Arezno) June 10, 2020

I have had to read the crazy tweet twice because I thought it was impossible for him to be so egotistical as to put himself above the person he “pays homage” … Well, he is definitely the boy at the christening, the bride at the wedding , and the dead man at the funeral .. – my circumstances🔻 (@rmartinvega) June 10, 2020