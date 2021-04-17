The controversy of track limits in F1 lives on

04/17/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

Like VAR in football, the controversy accompanies the penalties imposed by race management in F1 for exceeding the track limits at certain points on the circuit. The lack of unanimous criteria in Bahrain raised many doubts among the teams and ended badly when Max Verstappen was forced to return the lead to Lewis Hamilton with 3 laps to go after overtaking the Briton at Turn 4, after Hamilton and other drivers would have exceeded the track limits at that point multiple times during the race. The fact that Max did it to win the position to Lewis deserved penalty. Assumed not shared by the Dutchman and Red Bull.

At Imola, the F1 race director Michael Masi promises that there will be no room for interpretation of the rules. The curves that are monitored at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend are the starts at 9 and 15, and the apex of turn 13. Violations in any session (including qualifying) will cause the lap time to be waived. that lap. It already happened to Charles Leclerc yesterday on his fastest lap in free practice.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

For the race the formula of Three notices: “On the third time that a driver is unable to exit Turn 9 and / or exit Turn 13 and / or exit Turn 15 using the track during the race, they will be shown a blank flag and black, and the next will pass the issue to the curators. For the avoidance of doubt, we are talking about a total of three occasions in total, not three in each corner. “