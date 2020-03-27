After the singer’s death, the journalist closely followed the case and got into some controversy

Maria Celeste Arrarás She is one of the most popular and controversial journalists on the small screen, throughout her many years of career she has managed to establish herself as a benchmark and has seen a large number of historical events. One of them was the murder of Selena Quintanilla, which he followed closely and therefore had some conflicts. We tell you the story.

Selena was murdered on March 31, 1995, this event marked a point in the history of Latin music, and María Celeste had a seat in the front row. She closely followed all the facts and has even assured that this was a key moment in his career. With the information he gathered he was able to launch in 1997 the book El secreto de Selena, which would reach the small screen with a production by Telemundo.

On the other hand, the journalist was also present at the trial of Yolanda Saldívar and told the facts that surrounded him. But Selena’s family would not be very happy with the journalist’s appropriation of the story of her daughter’s murder, so they attacked Arrarás.

Open letter to Selena fans: I respectfully invite you not to be blinded by callers to a boycott of my book The Secret of Selena and the mini series based on the book you will see on the screen in the future of TV. That boycott is based on the erroneous premise that I wrote the book based on the testimony of the murderer Yolanda Saldivar and that I did it to earn money by exploiting the memory of dear Selena. Both premises are completely false and the best evidence of this is that Yolanda Saldivar was very enraged after reading the book that betrays her as the person who lied to and manipulated Selena until her last breath. For those who, perhaps, do not remember it from the first day donate 100% of the book’s profits. I didn’t get a single penny. Although I was under no obligation to do so, it was my decision to demonstrate that the book is the product of serious and extensive research, it was never a vehicle for obtaining money. I wrote it listening to Selena’s music in the background and with all the respect that her memory deserves. Everything that appears in the book was confirmed with several sources, not one or two. So no one has ever been able to sue. I have 30 years of career because I have always stood out for the seriousness that I put into my projects. My goal with the book was to share the conclusions of my investigation that includes thousands of legal documents, testimonies, police reports and interviews. All of this gave me a clear idea that he led Selena to her tragic death of what her last days were like and why Saldivar shot her. I am not the first or the only journalist to write a book based on her work. Countless books have been published on celebrities who have died and on the circumstances of their death. For example there are books on the deaths of John F Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Wood-among others. I have a clear conscience that I wrote the book to provide a complete picture of what Selena lived to her millions of fans. There is not a single page that disrespects or tarnishes your name. (Eye-offensive comments will be deleted and the user’s account will be blocked)

The lawsuit between the singer’s family and María Celeste has come so far, just last year, when the singer’s series based on the book was launched, they claimed that the series showed a false history of the singer, they also stated that the presenter mocks and presents falsehoods with the aim of making scandal.

Arrarás has been criticized for many things, but undoubtedly Selena owes her career, because it was thanks to this work that she catapulted herself to fame.

.