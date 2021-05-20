The controversial video of Pachuca with which they ‘offended’ Cruz Azul, América and Chivas

After the Tuzos del Pachuca surprise locals and strangers with the publication of a Official statement in which they apologized to Cruz Azul, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and Club América, due to the publication of a promotional video prior to the match against La Maquina.

The statement was received with surprise by the fans of Pachuca and the fans of Liga MX in general, as few remembered the context in which the statement was given, as the Tuzos had removed the original video from their official account.

The video piece was recovered and in it you can hear a voiceover bragging about the victory in Repechage over Guadalajara, in addition to eliminating the Eagles of Club América in the Quarterfinals, referring to them as the Mexican club, ending with a message addressed to Cruz Azul, recalling the title they had won in 1999, splicing an image of a fan making fun of another rival fan.

The team of Mexicans did not appear; the King of comebacks either. It has been a Liguilla of many memories, but with you (Cruz Azul), I cannot stop crying with emotion.

