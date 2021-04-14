The controversial video of McGregor where he incites his son to hit another child

Photo: Mcgregor and his son | @thenotoriousmma

Irish fighter Conor McGregor uploaded a video during a beach vacation in which he has a chat with his 3-year-old son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., who had been beaten by another boy and advises him to hit him. This generated outrage on social media.

“Hit anyone who tells you something, did you hear me?”, he says “Notorious” to his son. Instantly, he asked: “I hit you?”, to which the boy answered yes.

“Where are you going to hit him? In the mouth. Hit you on the back? Hit him in the mouth. Aim for the mouth and nose, champ. You have to be faster than him, that’s what we train for ”, explained the 32-year-old featherweight and lightweight champion.

Finally, the UFC star gave the three-year-old a kiss and promised: “I’m going to give you some boxing classes, let’s go. Hands up”.

The Irishman’s advice to his son generated controversy on social networks for urging violence against a three-year-old boy. Some users criticized him in his own publication, although others encouraged him and showed their admiration.

McGregor, who was going to fight for the third time against the American Poirier, canceled the fight due to an argument with crossed accusations with who was going to be his rival.