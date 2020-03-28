Andrea Petkovic she became interested in Bernard Tomic after he claimed to have symptoms of coronavirus. After the Australian recognized that he had invented it, the tennis player did not hesitate to publicly expose him.

“We all know that he is a rebel, the Balkan features of his family are appreciated in his character. He’s constantly talking nonsense and the last one was that he had a coronavirus. I wrote myself a few days ago and he admitted that it was all a lie and that even he doesn’t know why he did itPetkovic GoTennis has pointed out.

Bernard Tomic went on to say on March 15 that he suffered from coronavirus and that he had become infected on the flight that took him from Monterrey to Miami. In 2009, after refusing to train with Lleyton Hewitt for not being “good enough“Requested a rally with Juan Carlos Ferrero that the Spanish declined.

Bernard Tomic, the imaginary sick man

Subsequently, he would claim that he was forced to decline the opportunity due to his own swine flu infection.

Tomic has come to fake an injury at Wimbledon itself. It was in 2017 after losing to Mischa Zverev. The tennis player, in addition, has been involved in several controversies by his father, who has starred in heated discussions. One of them took place during the 2013 Madrid Masters, when he was arrested for hitting his son’s sparring in the nose.

Despite being Australian, his country’s federation does not grant him invitations to participate in the final draw of his tournaments, which is why Bernard Tomic decided to move his residence to Monte Carlo. The tennis player is considered “a bad example”In his country after he said last year that Lleyton Hewitt had harassed him as a young man.