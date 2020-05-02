Pablo Motorcycles is not used to doing politics in his star program of Antena 3 nights, ‘The Anthill‘, but yesterday Tuesday he made a small speech as a “reflection” where he wanted to question the management of the crisis of coronavirus in Spain, speaking of unity but also that politicians think less about “commanding” and being “selfish” and more about “teamwork

“In a real team, the best idea wins, not the one the boss says. We need politicians who work as a team,” the program defended on its social profiles. However, the intervention by Motos could not have been more controversial, because thousands of people have applauded what they consider to be a speech against Pedro Sánchez and his, while others have criticized him for getting into these ideological questions.

“I wonder if politicians couldn’t learn from fish. Aren’t you really going to live up to and work as a team so less people die? The truth, it must also be said, for everyone to agree there must be an honest proposal, without politicking, respect for the adversary and above all the will, “said Motos.

“In a real team, the best idea wins, not the one that the boss says. And even more if the boss has many mistakes already made. We need politicians who work as a team,” he assured. And in what seemed to be a direct message to President Sánchez, he commented: “Perhaps the time has come to accept reality, forget selfishness, and be a good fish in the place where you live.”

Nor did it help the critical opinions against Motos that the official Twitter of the program only chose a message from a citizen to retweet, whose profile photo had a flag of Spain and a black crepe:

This is the debate on Twitter:

