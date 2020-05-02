Pablo Motorcycles is not used to doing politics in his star program of Antena 3 nights, ‘The Anthill‘, but yesterday Tuesday he made a small speech as a “reflection” where he wanted to question the management of the crisis of coronavirus in Spain, speaking of unity but also that politicians think less about “commanding” and being “selfish” and more about “teamwork“

“In a real team, the best idea wins, not the one the boss says. We need politicians who work as a team,” the program defended on its social profiles. However, the intervention by Motos could not have been more controversial, because thousands of people have applauded what they consider to be a speech against Pedro Sánchez and his, while others have criticized him for getting into these ideological questions.

In a real team, the best idea wins, not the one the boss says. We need politicians who work as a team # QuédateEnCasaEH14 pic.twitter.com/re5FHC8gYY – El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) April 14, 2020

“I wonder if politicians couldn’t learn from fish. Aren’t you really going to live up to and work as a team so less people die? The truth, it must also be said, for everyone to agree there must be an honest proposal, without politicking, respect for the adversary and above all the will, “said Motos.

“In a real team, the best idea wins, not the one that the boss says. And even more if the boss has many mistakes already made. We need politicians who work as a team,” he assured. And in what seemed to be a direct message to President Sánchez, he commented: “Perhaps the time has come to accept reality, forget selfishness, and be a good fish in the place where you live.”

Nor did it help the critical opinions against Motos that the official Twitter of the program only chose a message from a citizen to retweet, whose profile photo had a flag of Spain and a black crepe:

@El_Hormiguero Bravo Pablo Motos for this speech today at the presentation of the program!

BRAVO BRAVO! pic.twitter.com/7ATgQLw4sx – Loque MC (@LoqueMc) April 14, 2020

This is the debate on Twitter:

I DO NOT WANT that the same right that let Hepatitis C sufferers die manage the Coronavirus crisis. And I don’t care what a PIJO says what Pablo Motos says. pic.twitter.com/eJVWgDtZWp – Víctor Izquierdo (@ VictorIzquier2) April 15, 2020

I don’t see the anthill because I don’t like Pablo Motos but for a coherent thing that says (working as a team) the sectarian left gives birth …

Before the pigtails there was a decent left, right? https://t.co/trToj40gon – Fernando Ramírez (@ 8fernandorp) April 15, 2020

This from Pablo Motos.

Either people start to get very fed up or staying on the boat becomes dangerous. pic.twitter.com/q0Zhxzdwn9 – Ms. Bennet (@ Ms_Bennet7) April 15, 2020

Oops, Oops Pablo Motos like dares to question the management of the Doctorcito in Economy.

The hosts of the “Gorilla on the Mountain” will soon be upon you. – FJC (@f_frrank) April 15, 2020

What a slap in the face Pablo Pablo Motos has given to the irresponsible @sanchezcastejon #GobiernoDimisionYa #GobiernoCribal pic.twitter.com/hq8Rg1gD0K – Miguel Brno (@BrnoMerlos) April 15, 2020

What Pablo Motos says …

Vahhh !!! It doesn’t matter, it’s a fucking face, a fascist who goes to private clinics ……

Where were we going ?? Oh yeah!! For 18,000 .. – JVR (@Ba_mojada) April 15, 2020

The stick that Pablo Motos hit the President of the Government Pedro Sánchez, alias Falconetti, has been one of those who do damage. pic.twitter.com/Ku4iTVCZtB – Francisco Herrera (@fhaherrera) April 15, 2020

We have had a new expert in pandemic resolution, Pablo Motos. https://t.co/MS6dn8BEbY – Dani Valdivia (@ danivaldivia15) April 15, 2020

I do not know what to think of Pablo Motos, because it sounds like the “I am not racist but” type, he said something that many leave us misplaced in Spain about how politicians are fighting but then to finish he only had to say “Son of a bitch the sanchez “xD. – Darking16 (@ xXDarking16Xx) April 15, 2020

As a Psychologist with a Master in Team Performance I assure you that Pablo Motos has been a toxic behavior, with such a beautiful story that he has told about swimming all at once and saying that there are some that are not worth it. That’s not being a team, it’s being a supporter. – Xixoterremoto (@ Xixoterremoto6) April 15, 2020

More than flattened, plated Pablo motorcycles. You see the feather duster; cleaning the right :, the coward, the brave and the one who lives hidden in the bad-called left of the peso – Lysergic Neuron (@NLisergica) April 15, 2020

I am not going to say anything, except that Pablo Motos has been right in what he has said, although perhaps the latter is superfluous. I don’t usually like it very much, but in this I have to agree with it, we have to give the politicians and the government a tug.

pic.twitter.com/XzUFclaVLK – Soylibrealfin🎁🎄🎊 (@ Soylibrealfin1) April 15, 2020

Pablo Motos scored a goal in his own door but it is equal.

Although he forgot to mention that you have to be careful with the communist piranha that is crouched waiting for the remains. @ El_Hormiguero pic.twitter.com/vOmukFxgDz – Homopiensa (@ Homopiensa1) April 15, 2020

Pablo Motos was already fucking disgusting before confinement. #FuckTheFascism https://t.co/RBRlRmgbjY – 💛Miss Marieta💜 (@ Catarrao1) April 15, 2020

Finally, Pablo Motos says on TV, with common sense and knowledge of the cause, a reasonable and sensible idea. Finally, consensus and good work are requested. Not this, # camouflaged, hypocritical, cynical and material dictatorship. #GobiernoDeEspana #BuenDia # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/i4igOLy8CA – felman (@felixmlirio) April 15, 2020

What Pablo Motos says, which could be interpreted as a hopeful speech, is actually frustrating. Because we know the rogue politicians that we are suffering. pic.twitter.com/o5LE7vrOKf – ♕Esparnùa (@Esparnua) April 15, 2020

Ohhh how nice.

It seems intellectual and everything.

Pablo Motos, how many big shots have you interviewed?

Now you want to make them small, what you have done is called hypocrisy. https://t.co/i7PpoBx7OI – Lila (@ Lila72168392) April 15, 2020

What a slap in the face that Pablo Motos gave Pedro Sánchez. pic.twitter.com/o8OrEuKzXz – Ismael López Martín 🇪🇸 (@ismaelquesada) April 14, 2020

Nothing to add. Super necessary reflection in the times that we are and not only for politics, but also for sports or any situation that we find in life. Let’s see if they collect those who have to collect, Pablo Motos! pic.twitter.com/rM4qIbjaUz – Josué Díaz Barral (@ JosueDB13) April 14, 2020

