the controversial speech of Irene Montero

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, this weekend became one of the protagonists in social networks for the speech she gave this Saturday in the framework of the Madrid electoral campaign, and specifically for her extreme use of inclusive language.

Montero was criticizing the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, before the audience. “What does freedom mean, that a family, if it wishes, can take to his son, daughter and daughter to conversion therapy, to see if he can stop being a dyke, to be a fag, to see if he stops being bisexual, to be a trans person? “, said Montero.

Only a society that guarantees that you can be who you are without fear, that defends the rights of all people, is truly democratic 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 We want a diverse and proud Community of Madrid, we want #QueHableLaMayoria. pic.twitter.com/lfRRnb4fCa – Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) April 16, 2021

Throughout his speech, Montero said words like “baby”, “daughter”, “everyone” “listen”, forms not accepted by the Royal Academy and some sectors as an example of inclusive language.

But Montero’s words did not go unnoticed and won him the criticism of many tweeters and several politicians. Inés Arrimadas, leader of Ciudadanos, said: “Equality is defended with proposals and work, favoring conciliation, fighting against the wage gap … But Minister Irene Montero prefers to spend time attacking the Spanish language and make this ridiculous. “

On Vox’s side, Deputy Carla Toscano said: “Irene Montero, you are ridiculous. Or a phony, who is neutral. ”

And Toni Cantó, a former Citizen deputy recently signed by the PP, said: “Irene Montero and inclusive language. What a way to make a fool of yourself. His ministry costs us 451 million euros, euras, eures “.