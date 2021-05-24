The controversial romance of Michelle Salas and Alejandro Asensi

Michelle and Alex met when she turned 18 and went to live with her dad in Los Angeles. They went out together and talked a lot because he was in charge of solving everything that had to do with “the girl.” He even helped her get into UCLA to study graphic design and try her hand at modeling.

Miami, June 2008: Asensi, Michelle, Alex Basteri and Luis Miguel. (The Grosby Group)

At that time, Luis Miguel walked with Aracely Arambula and he experienced fatherhood anew with the birth of Miguel and Daniel. Obviously, when her dad was away, Michelle had the company of Asensi.

The “professional” coexistence was left behind and they began a relationship when he broke up with the Colombian Natalia Echevarría, with whom he walked six years. They tried to keep the courtship a secret, but it was impossible. They shared meals, went shopping, to the movies, to the theater. They made escapades together, they were careless and the paparazzi caught them.

In March 2008, the now defunct newspaper El Centro published photos of Michelle Y Alexander in an affectionate attitude, in addition to some e-mails where Michelle admitted to being in love with Asensi and told him that because of how much he meant to her she would fight above all for him and did not care what others said.

“I would never regret anything”, “I love you my precious car” and “I understand that you worry about my dad but I do not worry”, read the emails. The manager of Luis Miguel I answered Michelle: “As much as you think you can handle things and have them under control, when you least think about it, they get out of hand. That has happened to me with you ”,“ I have been in a relationship for six years in which I made promises that I have not been able to fulfill, in which there is a lot of affection, but other things are missing ”.

The couple had an intense romance. (The Grosby Group)

Luis Miguel He realized. Supposedly, he ordered to investigate the romance that was confirmed by the photos of the paparazzi and by the reports of his investigators.