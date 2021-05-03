The controversial role of uranium in the energy transition drives its price

There is no doubt that the future of the energy sector it will be fully linked to the development around ESG factors, acronym for environmental, social and governance sustainability. In the end, it seems that the Greenpeace ‘geeks’ were indeed right and fossil fuels cause a greenhouse effect and pollute both the air and the soil of our planet.

To protect future generations, or simply attract money from investors, countries began to develop ‘green plans’ that theoretically should help reduce global pollution. Among them, we find the European Green Deal, which allegedly seeks to make the Union’s economy more sustainable and achieve a climate neutral continent by 2050.

In the case of China, an ‘action plan’ was announced for CO2 emissions of the Asian country reach their peak before 2030 and, afterwards, achieve carbon neutrality in 2060. The question is how they are going to achieve it: By closing factories little by little? Applying appropriate filters against contamination?

Among other things, developing nuclear energy, also known as the peaceful atom. Despite a series of catastrophes (Chernobyl and Fukushima among the largest), the uranium market is booming again. The spot price for triuranium octaoxide (U3O8) topped $ 30 a pound for the first time this year as uranium producers and mine developers accumulate above-ground inventories and reactor construction continues apace.

Investors also saw opportunity in it and they began to enter stocks in companies such as Canada’s Denison Mines Corp, Uranium Energy Corp and the Global X Uranium ETF, which tracks the shares of companies with operations linked to uranium and nuclear components.

How have they behaved since then? According to the Solactive index, the shares of uranium miners have recovered just over 30% in 2021 on a total return basis, reaching its highest level in more than six years. This growth is due in large part to plans by the US administration of President Joe Biden to include nuclear power in its “clean energy standard” that would force utilities to produce carbon-free energy by 2035.

What’s more, some smaller countries are switching to nuclear power. This week, the UAE launched its first nuclear power plant, the first Arab state to do so. Against this backdrop, Morgan Stanley analysts expect nuclear power capacity to increase by 8 GW this year and grow at a compound annual rate of 1.7% until 2026.

However, it seems that much of this news is already discounted in the price of uranium-related stocks. Perhaps we would have to wait for the correction and then see how countries move forward with their promises.

*** Igor Kuchma is an analyst at Trading View